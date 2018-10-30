Former church at Harveys Lake is now home to Kerry Potter and her cats

Submitted photo Kerry Potter looks out of the converted bell tower that provides a view of Harveys Lake. - Submitted photo The round window which Potter installed on the second floor provides a view of the lake with a table for working or relaxing. - Geri Gibbons | For Dallas Post The view from a circular stairway, looking down on the living space of the converted church. - Geri Gibbons | For Dallas Post Kerry Potter has transformed the former First Lutheran Church into a home at Harveys Lake. - - Submitted photo Kerry Potter says stained glass is the focus of the home and provides both beauty and color. - -

HARVEYS LAKE — As Kerry Potter drank coffee on a recent morning, she looked up at a painting of bright butterflies that overlooks her living space.

To Potter, the artwork entitled “metamorphosis,” exemplifies the transformation of her home — formerly the First Lutheran Church — from a traditional church to a warehouse to a home which honors both the lake and the original use of the structure.

Potter, who has a degree in architecture with an emphasis on “adaptive use,” had her eye on the property for nearly a decade, visiting it about eight times during a 10-year period.

Still, the cost of the proposed project and some structural challenges seemed to stand in the way of her purchase of the church, which had been owned by a contractor from about 2000-2017.

In July 2017, Potter had made an offer of $79,000 and waited to hear if that offer would be accepted.

When visiting the property one day to get a better understanding of what might need to be done to transform the structure into a home, she was approached by a neighbor.

When Potter shared her story with the neighbor, the woman said, “Well, I have some good news and some bad news.”

The woman’s offer on the property had been accepted that morning.

“The property had a sewer hookup and that in itself made it valuable,” said Potter. “My neighbors just wanted to preserve its value and were hoping they could help preserve the landmark property.”

The neighbors then sold the property to Potter for the price they had paid for it and the closing costs — to the penny.

“I ended up paying a little above $79,000, but not a lot,” she said.

Once Potter bought the property, she set to work accessing what needed to be done to convert the building.

Early on, she decided, out of necessity, she would be the general contractor.

“It would just have been too expensive to hire a general contractor,” she said.

Potter used subcontractors, seven in all, to make her vision a reality.

“Electrical, HVAC, painting, floor and cabinet refinishing, stairs and stained glass, plaster repair, exterior siding and general framing,” she said.

She describes the condition of the house when she purchased it as a “box with a lid,” the lid being the roof.

Just before Labor Day 2017, that “lid” came off the house, shortly before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and its remnants made their way up to the northeast, dumping strong rain.

With the roof off, the entire inside of the building was exposed and Potter describes herself as “just sick, very very nervous.”

“There were tarps on the floor, but I didn’t know,” she said.

After the rains had passed, the only real damage done was to the building’s flooring.

“I was very, very relieved,” she said.

She then needed to have utilities installed in the building.

“There was no electric — no box, no meter, no gas line, no heat, no plumbing,” she said. “Everything had been gutted.”

Shortly after the roof was replaced, Potter and her subcontractors had access to electricity.

“A modest amount of electric, just the panel, just one outlet and another outlet and a light,” said Potter, laughing, explaining that more construction needed to be completed before additional electricity could be safely routed to the building.

At the end of the year, as construction continued, Potter got yet another surprise.

“I had to be out of my home in Kingston by Jan. 1,” she said.

Although only about 70 percent of the work was done on the lake property, Potter moved into the converted church as her primary residence, which she said was quite interesting, considering her bedroom is located in a loft above the main floor of the house which, at the time, didn’t have any railing.

“People were telling me they hope I didn’t sleep walk,” she said.

From the beginning though, Potter and her two cats, Oscar and Chloe, have felt at home in the building.

A second floor space, in which a round window has been installed, serves as a wonderful place for Potter’s assistant to work.

Potter, whose office is in the back of the building, said her assistant has the better working space, looking over the lake.

On the third floor, the former bell tower serves as not only an extra bedroom, but also a haven for Chole.

“She thinks it’s her room,” Potter said. “Oscar goes up their occasionally, but its really Chloe’s space.”

Modern windows have been installed in the building, and many of the stained glass windows slide on tracks in front of those windows.

Potter chose very neutral colors for the interior of her home because she wanted the color to come from the stain glass windows and for the focus to be on the beauty and history they bring to the space.

Potter has never lived in a converted space before, but her education and intuition, make doing so consistent with who she is.

“Construction waste puts the largest load on a landfill,” she said. “Beside just good environmental consciousness, historic buildings add to the character and flavor of a home.”

Potter says many residents of the borough remember being married or attending Sunday School at the church.

“Some remember when their grandparents donated a plaque as part of the stain glass windows,” she said. “And some are still here.”

That reaction from the borough’s residents has been overwhelmingly positive, but not without a few questions.

“Some wanted to know why I covered up the beautiful stone work,” she said. “It was concrete block and it was crumbling. It looked beautiful but it was like sand.”

Potter, who has spent about $250,000 on the project, said there is still work to be done on the structure, but it is already a complete “home.”

“I knew from the beginning that this was the right thing,” she said. “I never looked back.”

