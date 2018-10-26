Mountaineers, Black Knights playing for Old Shoe trophy

Dallas Post file photo The Dallas High School football team will attempt to retain ownership of the coveted Old Shoe Trophy when it takes on the Black Knights of Lake-Lehman Friday night. -

Dallas will look to continue its dominance in the Old Shoe Game Friday night when it travels to Lake-Lehman for an inter-divisional game between playoff-bound Wyoming Valley Conference football teams.

The Mountaineers (8-1) are the WVC’s top Class 4A Division team as they prepare to face the second-best WVC Class 3A Division team, the 6-3 Black Knights.

Dallas is headed for the District 2 Class 4A playoffs where it will host a quarterfinal game next week.

Lake-Lehman is going to the district Class 3A playoffs, but a win would vastly improve its chances of opening at home in the quarterfinals.

Dallas leads the series, 46-12-2.

The Mountaineers averaging 40.3 points per game in a season-opening, seven-game winning streak before being shut out by unbeaten Valley View. They bounced back with a 13-10 win over Berwick when the offense was not as high scoring, but was steady with Lenny Kelley’s 29 carries for 156 yards.

The Dallas line often controls play, which has allowed Kelley to run for 1,209 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Michael Starbuck has been the WVC’s most efficient passer. He has hit 55 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,261 yards and a 16-2, touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Luke DelGaudio has 23 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. Jack Farrell, Christian Motley, Matt Maransky and Kelley all have at least seven catches.

Lake-Lehman’s offense has also been potent in most games, scoring at least 35 points in all six wins.

Ethan Adams has passed for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Adams combines with a balanced ground game. Zach Kojadinovich has run for 586 yards while getting help from Ryan Eiden (483 yards), Matt Kurtz (321), Adams (251), Scott Robbins (101) and others.

Dallas is the only large school the Black Knights will face this season.

