Community comes together for injured Kunkle firefighter

Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Volunteers Ruth Ann Barna and Kunkle Fire Company Assistant Chief Bill Fedrow help serve spaghetti and meatball dinners to guests of the fundraiser in Kunkle Community Hall, benefiting firefighter Ed Nulton, who was injured directing traffic last month. - Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Volunteers Katie Higgins and Ron Redmond work at the dessert table on Sunday during the benefit for injured Kunkle fireman Ed Nulton in the Kunkle Community Hall. Items such as pies and cupcakes were donated by community members to sell. - Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Jessee Nulton, son of injured Kunkle fireman Ed Nulton, attended Sunday’s benefit for his father at the Kunkle Community Hall. - Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Guests are served food at the benefit for injured Kunkle fireman Ed Nulton at Kunkle Community Hall. - -

KUNKLE — Spaghetti, raffles and a great turnout of people demonstrated the community’s support for an ailing firefighter.

Ed Nulton, 62, was struck by a dump truck on Sept. 21 while directing traffic for a car accident. He has been in the hospital since.

On Sunday afternoon, the Kunkle Fire Company held a benefit for Nulton and his family.

“This is so wonderful seeing everyone help us out,” said Brenda Nulton, Ed’s wife. “They all love Ed like we do.”

The benefit was arranged by the firefighters from the Kunkle Fire Company, she added.

“We knew Ed’s family very well,” said Kunkle Fire Chief, Jack Dodson. “We wanted to wait a few weeks for the dust to settle and organize this event so Ed and his family can help pay for his expenses.”

Adults were charged $10 while children were charged $5 for the meal. However, people generously contributed more money out of their pockets.

When people walked in the door, photos of Nulton were on display along with pens and paper encouraging folks to write a message, a funny thought or jot down a prayer so they can be taken to the hospital and read out loud for Nulton.

Dodson has been the fire chief for 46 years and has known Ed his entire life.

“Ed’s a great guy. He’s been a life-long friend,” Dodson said. “When his accident happened all of us were just in shock. Luckily all our guys at the scene did everything they could to make sure he could get to the hospital.”

Dodson said he prays every morning, noon and night for Ed’s speedy recovery.

Aside from the spaghetti, bread and butter and cake, attendees had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and for 61 gift baskets.

“We have a lot of great prizes,” Dodson said. “Every basket was donated.”

“We have enough food for 500 people,” Dodson added. “Who knows maybe we will have another benefit based on this one’s success.”

That generosity was appreciated by the Nulton family.

“It’s been a great turnout,” said Jesse, Ed’s son. “The community he loves is supporting him in his time of need.”

Brenda said besides her and her family, members of the fire company regularly come to visit Ed in the hospital.

“Ed is never alone,” she said. “He has friends that have been coming up to me. Ones that I didn’t even know about.”

Volunteers Ruth Ann Barna and Kunkle Fire Company Assistant Chief Bill Fedrow help serve spaghetti and meatball dinners to guests of the fundraiser in Kunkle Community Hall, benefiting firefighter Ed Nulton, who was injured directing traffic last month. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL102118Fundraiser1-1-.jpg Volunteers Ruth Ann Barna and Kunkle Fire Company Assistant Chief Bill Fedrow help serve spaghetti and meatball dinners to guests of the fundraiser in Kunkle Community Hall, benefiting firefighter Ed Nulton, who was injured directing traffic last month. Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Volunteers Katie Higgins and Ron Redmond work at the dessert table on Sunday during the benefit for injured Kunkle fireman Ed Nulton in the Kunkle Community Hall. Items such as pies and cupcakes were donated by community members to sell. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL102118Fundraiser2-1-.jpg Volunteers Katie Higgins and Ron Redmond work at the dessert table on Sunday during the benefit for injured Kunkle fireman Ed Nulton in the Kunkle Community Hall. Items such as pies and cupcakes were donated by community members to sell. Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Jessee Nulton, son of injured Kunkle fireman Ed Nulton, attended Sunday’s benefit for his father at the Kunkle Community Hall. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL102118Fundraiser3-1-.jpg Jessee Nulton, son of injured Kunkle fireman Ed Nulton, attended Sunday’s benefit for his father at the Kunkle Community Hall. Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Guests are served food at the benefit for injured Kunkle fireman Ed Nulton at Kunkle Community Hall. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL102118Fundraiser4-1-.jpg Guests are served food at the benefit for injured Kunkle fireman Ed Nulton at Kunkle Community Hall. Sean McKeag | For Times Leader

Community comes together for injured Kunkle firefighter

By Dan Stokes dstokes@timesleader.com

Reach Dan Stokes at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @ByDanStokes

Reach Dan Stokes at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @ByDanStokes