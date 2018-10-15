‘Trunk-or-treat’ church event draws record crowd

Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Coordinator Linda Pineno, right, directs dozens of families at the start of Trunk-or-Treat at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church in Lehman Township on Sunday. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Eleven-month-old Sammy Alt, of Lehman Township, rides along during Trunk-or-Treat at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church on Sunday. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader ‘Porcupine’ Luke Medeiros, 2, right, and ‘Maleficient’ Maddy Holcomb, 6, both of Hunlock Creek, sample some goodies during Trunk-or-Treat at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church on Sunday. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Susie Snyder, of Lehman Township, left, offers some homemade cookies and candy to Cadence Popek, 12, of Dallas, during Trunk-or-Treat at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church on Sunday. - - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Reese Payne, 4, of Harveys Lake, munches on a cookie during Trunk-or-Treat at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church on Sunday. - - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader ‘Lalaloopsy doll’ Gemma Margallis, 2, of Swoyersville, cluches her goodie bag during Trunk-or-Treat at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church on Sunday. - -

LEHMAN TWP. — Members of the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church received the best kind of surprise when they opened their doors for the annual trunk-or-treat event Sunday afternoon.

They welcomed a record crowd.

“I think we’ve exceeded our number, we’re well over 100 children today and this just started at 2 o’clock,” delighted event organizer Linda Pineno said. “It’s the biggest one we’ve had yet.”

Children clad as vampires, witches, superheroes and movie characters lined up as they made their way through a variety of spookily decorated trunks behind the church, picking up everything from savory candies to allergen-free treats.

Pineno said the Halloween-themed event has been held by the church for about a decade, although some have landed on rather rainy days in recent years past.

She credited this year’s success to a mixture of good weather and helping hands from both parishioners and community volunteers.

Sunday’s trunk-or-treat capped three days’ worth of events at the church, which began with a rummage sale. Pineno said the church enjoys holding events that offers a safer alternative for parents and children, alike.

“They don’t have to go door-to-door,” she said. “They can come here during the day and they get to see other children dressed up as well.”

Pastor Lori Robinson said she was shocked to see how many children came out for the event, but was happy to see not only community members but young parishioners coming out to help.

Calling area youth the “future of our church,” Robinson said the congregation tries to regularly hold youth-related activities to bring community and parish closer together.

“I didn’t know if we would get people or not because of the weather,” said Robinson on a cool and cloudy Sunday.

“When I looked out people were wrapped around the front of the church and so we’re having people make a candy run,” she said with a laugh.

After securing bags of candy, Deborah Hendrickson returned to her car with her five month-old son, Jordan and five year-old daughter, Emily. Her first time at the trunk-or-treat, the Wilkes-Barre resident said the event allowed the kids to have some safe fun.

“It’s simple: I came to let the kids have a good time. Their little, their young. Their running around having fun,” Hendrickson said.

Kim McEntee also attended the event with her son, Noah, after seeing it on Facebook. As Noah looked through his candy bag, McEntee said she’d definitely consider returning in future years.

“I thought it was great. It was really nice for the kids” she said.

The church also will host an free movie night on Nov. 2, as well as a special formal gown-selling event on Nov. 3. For more information on upcoming events, check out the Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church page on Facebook.

