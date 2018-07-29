Shavertown brothers win medals for bowling in Keystone State Games

WILKES-BARRE – Shavertown brothers Damian and Blaise Napierowski captured the gold and bronze medals of the 12-15-year-old Male Handicap Division of the Keystone State Games bowling tournament held Friday and Saturday at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center.

The 12-15-year-old Male Handicap Division was the largest youth division in the tournament and the only one in which bowlers had to get through Friday qualifying to be eligible for Saturday.

The five finalists started fresh Saturday and Damian Napierowski, a 13-year-old, emerged as the winner.

Damian Napierowski rolled games of 190, 194 and 147. Because of his 151 average in league play, he also received 165 pins as his handicap, creating a winning total of 696.

“I’ve been figuring out my mark easier,” said Napierowski, explaining how he was able to exceed his average by 59 pins Friday and 78 Saturday. “I had to move a little bit, but it wasn’t bad.”

The medals in the division were swept by Back Mountain bowlers.

Logan Visneski from Lake Twp. was second with 487-168-655.

Blaise Napierowski’s rolled 466-183-649 to take third.

