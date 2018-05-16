Lake-Lehman, Tunkhannock win boys lacrosse openers

Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock posted opening-round District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse playoff victories on their home fields Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Both teams were on the road against higher-seeded opponents in quarterfinal games that were scheduled to be played Thursday.

Lake-Lehman downed Coughlin, 16-3, and Tunkhannock edged Abington Heights, 9-8.

Lake-Lehman 16

Coughlin 3

Christian Dana scored four goals and Jason Button added three for Lake-Lehman, the eighth seed in the 11-team tournament.

Ryan Eiden scored two goals.

Bryce Burgitt had a goal and three assists while Marshall Woodrosky added a goal and two assists and Nick Zaboski had a goal and assist.

Liam O’Brien, Trey Borger, Gabe Zielinski and Ethan Adams also scored.

Scott Robbins made 10 saves.

Tunkhannock 9

Abington Heights 8

Bradley Martin scored four goals and Mike Casey added three to lead Tunkhannock, which got 24 saves from Sergey Montross.

Jaxson Montross and Izaiah Simon also scored in the win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3

Tunkhannock 0

CLARKS SUMMIT – Berwick eliminated Tunkhannock with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-17 sweep in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal Wednesday at Abington Heights High School.

Tunkhannock was ahead, 23-19, coming out of a timeout late in the second game, but Berwick gained control of the momentum by scoring seven of the last eight points in that game, then opening a 14-5 lead in the third game.

The loss ended a season in which Tunkhannock improved from 3-9 to 8-4 to land the sixth seed in the tournament.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Coughlin 13

Tunkhannock 11

Kendall Pearage scored seven goals Wednesday to lead Coughlin past visiting Tunkhannock in a District 2 Class 2A tournament opener.

Quinn Hammersley led Tunkhannock with six goals. Tamara St. Clair added three.

Tunkhannock cut into an 8-5 halftime deficit before falling short.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

