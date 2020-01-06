Taylor Bolesta, Josh Bonomo, three Tigers win titles

January 6, 2020 Dallas Post Local Sports 0
Staff Reports
Dave Evans and Gavin D’Amato repeated as champions Saturday, leading Tunkhannock to a second-place finish in the team standings when the two-day Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament concluded at Lake-Lehman.

Nick Marabell from Tunkhannock, Josh Bonomo from Lake-Lehman and Taylor Bolesta from Dallas also won individual titles.

Hazleton Area edged Tunkhannock, 213 ½-208 ½, for the team championship.

Dallas was sixth out of 12 teams with 108 ½ points. Lake-Lehman finished eighth with 93.

Evans won his title at 132 pounds with a pin of Wilkes-Barre Area’s Nino Cinti in 3:44 of the final.

D’Amato won by injury default over Crestwood’s Garrett Swank in 2:50 at 145 pounds.

Bonomo followed with a 15-6 victory over Thaddeus Mead from Dallas at 152.

Marabell defeated Hazleton Area’s Dante Matarella, 6-3, at 220.

Bolesta then wrapped things up with the quickest pin of the final round, defeating Nanticoke’s Seth Pelton in 1:22 at 285.

Evans pinned all three opponents in the tournament. D’Amato got to the final with a first-period pin and technical fall.

Unlike the other two Tunkhannock champions, who had byes into the quarterfinals, Marabell started in an earlier round. He got to the final with three straight pins.

Bolesta made quick work of his opponents. He reached the final with pins in 33 and 42 seconds.

Bonomo, who started out in the preliminary round, also had two pins in under a minute before needing a decision to get through the semifinal round.

Tunkhannock also advanced Ethan Munley to the final at 138 where he settled for second.

Owen Woods and Brett Sickler finished third at the lightest and heaviest weight classes. Matt Rosentel (126), Luke Carpenter (160) and Frankie Scranta (195) also made the consolation final, but lost decisions and finished fourth. Jeffrey Meader was fifth at 182.

Len Kelley, at 170, joined Mead as second-place finishers for Dallas.

Tyler Dezinski was fourth at 182. Ben Yanchick was fifth at 138. Justin Benscoter and Sawyer Christman were sixth at 120 and 126.

Bonomo was Lake-Lehman’s only finalist.

Mason Konigus (113) and Nick Zaboski (170) placed third. Brandon Ritinski was fourth at 120.

Matt Raczkowski was fifth at 160 and Jake Gizenski was sixth at 132.

