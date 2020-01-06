Taylor Bolesta, Josh Bonomo, three Tigers win titles

PLYMOUTH — The last two seasons have been pretty painful for injury-plagued Lauren Charlton.

Now, she’s ready to shoulder the load.

Charlton shrugged off two previous seasons of shoulder troubles to win the Most Valuable Player award of the Mike Duda Tournament for the third straight year, while scoring 18 points Tuesday to lead Dallas past host Wyoming Valley West, 39-30 in the tournament title game.

“I’m having the time of my life,” said Charlton, a senior who committed to play basketball for the University of Pennsylvania last month. “We’re just having such a great time.”

It’ll be even greater if it lasts for Charlton and 2-0 Dallas.

The Mountaineers’ leader had strong starts to each of her previous two seasons, only to have them end in agony.

Charlton suffered a dislocation in one shoulder as a sophomore and endured a torn labrum in the other last year, ending both of those seasons prematurely.

“It was definitely very frustrating,” Charlton said. “But it helped me grow into a better person. I’m doing a lot of lifting, trying to strengthen (muscles) around those areas. My dad’s been helping me with the rehab. It was definitely a quick recovery.

“I’m 100 percent now.”

She looks it.

In a tight defensive struggle, Charlton scored the game’s first basket 3:14 into the night and wound up with five points in the first quarter to get Dallas into a 7-6 lead entering the second period.

But Trinity Johnson scored six of her team-high nine points in the second quarter and Kalia Saunders came off the bench with four points, three rebounds and two steals in the final five minutes of the first half as the Spartans surged into a 16-12 lead by intermission.

“We were going good,” Wyoming Valley West coach Gary Ferenchick said.

Then Charlton got going again.

She sprayed six points through the third quarter, including a big 3-pointer that rallied Dallas into a 25-21 lead with a quarter to play.

“It’s definitely a different team with her out there,” Ferenchick said. “Of course. She’s probably one of the best in the conference for the last four years. When she’s healthy, that’s a very big plus for them. They really play well with her out there. She also distributes the ball well.”

In the fourth quarter, Charlton simply distributed enough points to put the game away for Dallas.

Her third trey of the night came with 3:36 to play, leaving Dallas with a six-point lead as the Spartans began to scramble.

From there, Charlton used two foul shots to lift Dallas into a 36-28 advantage with a minute remaining, and 20 seconds later, dropped in two more free throws to pretty much seal the victory with a 38-28 lead for the Mountaineers.

“She is finally healthy,” Dallas coach Kelly Johnson said. “Even in the first game, they had people holding her and pulling her, she had red marks on her arms. But she’s OK when she’s being heavily guarded. She did a good job of going in strong under the basket and drawing those fouls and getting shots off.”

After all, she’s had too much time off to back away now.

“Once you get in the flow, it just keeps going,” said Charlton, who was held without a field goal while scoring four points in a 46-39 semifinal victory over West Scranton Saturday. “We have such a great group of girls. It’s one of the best teams the school has seen. We just have fun. And our chemistry’s amazing.

“I’m healthy and happy and having fun.”

Dallas teammates Bella Hill and Deanna Wallace made the all-tournament team.

Similar to Charlton in the opener, neither had a field goal in the final, but made other contributions.

Wallace was the team’s second-leading scorer in the title game with five points, going 5-for-8 from the line. Hill had two points.

Hill led the team in scoring against West Scranton with 11 points. Wallace and Morgan MacNeeley added nine each.

The win over West Scranton was the 100th in the career of Dallas coach Kelly Johnson.

Lake-Lehman

Lake-Lehman also opened the season in a tournament.

The Black Knights are 1-2 with a pair of losses to defending district champions.

Lake-Lehman opened the Lady Cougar Tip-Off Tournament at Hazleton Area with a 67-32 rout of Mifflin County Friday. It lost to defending District 2-4 Class 6A Subregional champion Hazleton Area, 56-31, in the final.

Scranton Prep downed Lake-Lehman, 60-25, Tuesday in a rematch of last season’s District 2 Class 4A final.

Sarah Salus scored 18 points against Mifflin County.

“It was a great start,” Salus said. “We’re a young team, so nobody’s expecting us to do much.”

Salus and 6-foot sophomore Claire Dougherty, the team’s two returning starters, led the opening win.

Dougherty had eight of her 14 points in the first quarter to send Lake-Lehman out to a 22-3 lead.

Tunkhannock

Tunkhannock lost its only game to date, falling 55-45 at Elk Lake Friday.

Tournament MVP Lauren Charlton of Dallas looks to pass after a defensive rebound against Wyoming Valley West in the 24th annual Mike Duda Tip-Off Classic Tuesday night in Plymouth. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_TTL121119DallasWVW_1-2.jpg Tournament MVP Lauren Charlton of Dallas looks to pass after a defensive rebound against Wyoming Valley West in the 24th annual Mike Duda Tip-Off Classic Tuesday night in Plymouth. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post