Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services (MHDS) Advisory Board recognized employees for milestone years of service at its December board meeting. Department managers/directors presented the awards along with Advisory Board Chairman Tom O’Neill; Wyoming County Commissioner Chairman Thomas Henry, Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley and Luzerne County Office of Human Services Program Director John Alunni. From left, first row, are honorees Lori Holdredge, Trucksville, 5 years; Amy Tomkoski, Plains, 10 years; Mary Jean Baird-Stanislow, Plymouth, 15 years; Luke Reynolds, West Pittston, 15 years; and Joan Kaminski, Mountaintop, 30 years. Second row, are advisory board members Craig Mark, Dave Wilson, Dr. Carl Charnetski, secretary; Raelene Darling, vice chair; Tom O’Neill, Commissioner Henry, Tim McGinley, John Alunni and Adam Wiernusz, Luzerne County Office of Human Services Fiscal Director. Absent at the time of the photo were honorees Lindsay Price, Scranton, 5 years; and Laura Davis, Tunkhannock, 10 years.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_2019-Employee-Recognition-resize.jpg Submitted photo