The Dallas Lions Club will hold its seventh annual golf tourney for the benefit of the Back Mountain Library on Aug. 22 at Irem Country Club. Those interested in participating can contact any Lion member or Joe Czarnecki at 570-262-7060. From left, are Joe Czarnecki, Chairman, Paul Kutney, Joe Kester and Don Berlew.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_IMG_3550.jpg Submitted photo