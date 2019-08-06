Austin Green and Jonathan Wilson pulled out a win on the final hole of the championship match to defeat medalists Chris Jones and Tony Bevevino Sunday afternoon and claim the title of the Potentate better-ball tournament at Irem Temple Country Club in Dallas.

Green and Wilson, the seventh seeds after 30 teams played medal play Friday to land spots in the 16-team bracket of the championship flight, won two matches each Saturday and Sunday. It was the first title for either of the champions.

After knocking off two-time defending champions Mariano Medico-Tyler McGarry in Saturday afternoon’s second round, Green-Wilson opened Sunday’s action by defeating Derek Answini-J.P. Waleski in the semifinals.

Jones-Bevevino shot 6-under-par, 66 Friday to lead qualifying by two shots over Medico-McGarry and Chase Makowski-Zach Mulhern, who earned the second and third seeds for match play.

Donald Francis-Lou Belgio and Jeff Lewis-Mike Blazick were the only others teams to break 70.

Green-Wilson and Answini-Waleski shot 70s Friday.

Jones-Bevevino beat Francis-Belgio in Sunday’s other semifinal.

Michael Lazevnick-Rob Michaels also went 4-0 in match play to win the consolation bracket for the 14 teams that were unsuccessful in their attempt to qualify for championship flight bracket play.

Lazevnick-Michaels defeated Chad Debona-Travis Debona in the final.

Other flight winners and second-place finishes included First, Charles Rado-Peter Olszewski over John Latrenta-Michael Sharok; Second, John Konicki-Paul Makowski over Dale Clouse-Walt Pilger; Third, David Sutton-Paul Harper over Randy Marcotte-Robert Bogensberger; Fourth, Joseph Ryan-Sean McAndrew over John Kennedy-Thomas Stitzer; Fifth, Jack Serafin-Jim Serafin over Conor Judge-Mark Williams; Sixth, Dennis Wengrzynek-Henry Simoncavage over Austin Carr-James Carr; Seventh, Carl Seitz-Leland Moran over Andrew Besecker-Kevin Buckman; Eighth, Bob Michaels-Tom Bednarik over Dan Yursha-Zachary Yursha.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Golf-Clubs-1.jpg.optimal.jpg