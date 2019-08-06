Andrew Martin from Lake-Lehman and Coby Gilpin and Mike Kuzma from Tunkhannock were part of the Pocono-1 team that recovered from a slow start to earn the bronze medal in baseball when the Keystone State Games were wrapping up with a Scholastic Division tournament held at four sites around northeastern Pennsylvania Thursday through Sunday.

Pocono-1 lost its first two games, before playing to a tie, then winning twice to finish third in the six-team event.

The tie came Saturday morning in a scoreless, nine-inning game with Lehigh Valley when a loss would have eliminated Pocono-1 from medal contention.

Martin pitched the two extra innings of the scheduled seven-inning game to keep the game scoreless.

After Cole Cherkas worked seven innings as the starting pitcher, Martin did not allow a hit, walking two and striking out two.

“He threw two innings to get us out of there,” Pocono-1 manager Sean Foley said. “Overall to get that tie, those two guys did a really good job today.”

Pocono-1 then needed to win by multiple runs to finish tied for fourth and take the tiebreaker from Lehigh Valley for a spot in the bronze medal game. With the help of Martin’s two-run single in the fourth inning, Pocono-1 downed Pocono-2, 8-1.

In Sunday’s bronze medal game at the Pittston Primary Center in Hughestown, Pocono-1 jumped out to a six-run lead, then got help from Martin, Gilpin and Kuzma to close out a 10-5 victory over Blue Mountain-2.

After Blue Mountain-2 closed within 6-5, Martin and Gilpin worked three scoreless innings in relief and Kuzma provided a big hit to help Pocono-1 avenge a loss in the tournament opener.

Martin pitched one inning, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out one.

Gilpin, who also had a double and scored a run, worked the final two innings on the mound. He gave up four hits and a walk while striking out two, but kept Blue Mountain-2 from getting any closer.

Kuzma tripled to lead off a four-run sixth inning that put Pocono-1 back in control. He finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

