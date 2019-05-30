DALLAS TWP. — Following are results in the Back Mountain Little League.

Rangers 16

Dodgers 4

Kaden Coyne, Sean Perry and Sam Plummer each had three of the 15 hits for the Rangers while each driving in three runs. Andrew Chapple and winning pitcher Matt Ferretti added two hits each. Plummer and Coyne each threw a scoreless inning in relief. Cole Kutch had two hits for the Dodgers.

Giants 10

Phillies 6

Sam Finarelli’s grand slam in the fifth inning lifted the Giants to the win. Finarelli struck out five in 2 1/3 innings to earn the pitching the win and went 2-for-3 with five RBI. Chris Sholtis went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Phillies. Brady Zapoticky had a triple, single and RBI.

Cardinals 10

Dodgers 9

Mark Karcutskie had a walk-off single for the Cardinals. Brad Kugler scored three times. Conor Healey pitched the final three innings of the come-from-behind win. Danny Dudrick had a bases-clearing double for the Dodgers, who also got a double and triple from Myles Tirpak.

Cardinals 11

Astros 1

Tucker Chesman pitched four innings for the win. Brad Kugler had two doubles and drove in two runs. Ty Kaufer had two hits for the Astros.

Cardinals 7

Rockies 1

Kyle Chesman struck out 12 while allowing just one run on three hits. Chris Flanagan led the offense with four hits and Drew Mathes added three. Jude Matlock had two hits and Jack Dale struck out six in two innings for the Rockies.

Cardinals 6

Rangers 3

Conor Healey struck out 11 while giving up just one run on three hits in the win. Kaden Coyne, Matt Farelli and Chase Aten had multiple hits for the Rangers.