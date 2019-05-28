Matt Prebola, Abby Paczewski earn state medals in track

Just four of the 106 javelin throwers who made it to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships were freshmen and Tunkhannock’s Matt Prebola was the only one in Class 3A boys.

Saturday morning, Prebola showed he was not just there to get experience being part of the competition.

Prebola’s heave of 199-1 earned him a bronze medal in the field of 28.

The third-place finish was the best individually by any Wyoming Valley Conference boy or girls in the two-day meet at Shippensburg University.

Abby Paczewski ran just fast enough Friday to earn a chance to run again on the final day of the Pennsylvania track and field season.

Then, she ran faster than any girls 1600-meter runner in Lake-Lehman history.

Paczewski set a school record and claimed a state Class 2A sixth-place medal Saturday by completing the 1600 in 5:12.39.

The Lake-Lehman junior had guaranteed her spot in the final with a top-four finish in her Friday qualifying heat where the top four in each of two heats and the next four-best times make the 12-person final. Her time of 5:20.52 was 11th-best out of 24 going into the final.

Once there, Paczewski needed to get into the top eight to earn a medal and score points for the Lady Knights. She accomplished that with her record time.

Paczewski was one of two medalists and one of two school-record performances for the Lady Knights in Shippensburg.

Natasha Mihalko finished eighth in the triple jump with 36-0 ¾.

Mihalko was also on the 400 relay team that set a school record Friday.

Lake-Lehman finished 21st of 24 teams, but Kitt Patla, Gabby Shonis and Keera Naugle combined with Mihalko on the record time of 51.80 in the school’s first appearance at the state meet in the event. They had won the District 2 title in 51.85, missing the 10-year-old school record by one-hundredth of a second with that effort.

Others came close to state medals.

Tunkhannock’s Dalton Yeust tied for ninth in the Class 3A boys pole vault by clearing 14 feet.

Yeust was one of six to make it at 14-0, but not at 14-6. Matt Julian from Penn Manor had the tiebreaker edge to take eighth while the other five tied for ninth.

Michael Anderson from Dallas was 10th out of 25 entries in the Class 3A boys shot put with 51-10 ¾.

Alondra Church from Dallas finished 11th in Class 3A girls in the 200 dash.

Church was 14th of 27 during Friday’s qualifying to make it into the top 16 for Saturday morning’s semifinals in 25.68. There, she was 11th in 26.31, falling short of the eight who qualified for the finals and secured their state medals.

Sarah Salus from Lake-Lehman was 15th of 25 in the javelin with a throw of 104-0.

Lake-Lehman was unable to produce a third straight state medal in the girls 3200 relay, finishing qualifying in 15th of 26 teams with 10:22.09. It needed to reach the top 12 to make Saturday’s final and keep its medal hopes alive.

The Holy Redeemer boys 3200 relay, which includes Back Mountain resident Lukas Volpetti, was 16th of 27 in Class 2A in 8:23.17.

Scranton Prep’s Stephen Postupak, a former Dallas runner and current Dallas resident, was 24th of 28 in the Class 2A boys 1600 run with a time of 4:45.09.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Track-4.jpg