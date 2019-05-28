John Toussaint, Alex DeRome and their coach Joe Pugliese understand there is more to tennis than singles play.

When the two Dallas juniors worked on their games in the offseason, they took time to play doubles together, even though their regular season is spent competing in singles.

With Pugliese’s understanding of the nuances of doubles play as a bonus, they were ready when it came time to switch to doubles play for the final two events of the season.

The District 2 champions put their knowledge of the game to work Friday and Saturday in Hershey, finishing fourth in doubles in Class 2A in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships at the Hershey Indoor Racquet Club.

Toussaint-DeRome won their first two matches of the weekend and gave the eventual championship team of James Pottieger-Will Schreck from Wyomissing its toughest match of the season.

The Dallas team was the only one to get as far as a set point against the District 3 champions, before losing, 6-1, 7-5, in Saturday morning’s semifinals.

“They do a lot of off-season workouts and what these guys did on their own over last summer was play a lot of doubles together,” Pugliese said in a telephone interview from Hershey. “They took the time to learn the game of doubles and get experience with it.”

During both of Friday’s wins, Toussaint-DeRome won the first set, fell behind 5-1 in the second set, then won six straight games to advance to the next round.

Pugliese was anticipating a particularly difficult first-round match against the champions of District 7, the large suburban Pittsburgh district, which gets three of the 16 spots in the state bracket.

Toussaint-DeRome, however, posted a 6-1, 7-5 win over Quaker Valley’s Zach Alberts-John Walters. They defeated Mercyhurst Prep’s Nick Mecca-Neil Chen, 6-3, 7-5, in the quarterfinals.

During the regular season, Toussaint and DeRome played first and second singles on a Dallas team that finished second in both the Wyoming Valley Conference and the District 2 Class 2A team tournament. DeRome advanced to the finals of the singles tournament while Toussaint made the semifinals with each being eliminated by the state’s third-place player, Lenny Maiocco from Western Wayne.

More familiarity with doubles than many other singles players helped Toussaint and DeRome smoothly made the transition to doubles after being eliminated from the district singles tournament.

Pugliese considered himself more of a doubles specialist than a singles player in his playing days, which put him in position to help his players with positioning and strategy.

“I think just from my experience, I know where to position players and these guys are catching on to that pretty quickly, which gives them a nice advantage over other teams,” Pugliese said.

Pugliese also said they possess the skills that are conducive to strong doubles play.

“One thing that John and Alex both do very well is volley,” Pugliese said. “They both have very strong serves, so that has been a big advantage for them.”

That advantage in volleying translated into putting points away quickly.

The semifinal loss sent Toussaint-DeRome into the third-place match where they won the first set before falling to Moravian Academy’s Robbie Shaff-Cyrus Elmi, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

