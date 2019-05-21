Michael Anderson takes best shot; Alondra Church claims three silvers

SCRANTON – Michael Anderson decided to try a new sport for his senior year at Dallas.

The decision paid off in gold.

Anderson won the shot put title in the District 2 Class 3A Track and Field Championships Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

“When I first came out, I threw pretty well for never doing it before,” Anderson said. “In the past, I had been playing baseball, but this year I decided not to.

“I figured it’s my senior year, so why not try something in the spring for my last shot?”

Anderson had the three longest shot put efforts, culminating in the winning mark of 52-3 ¼ on his next-to-last attempt.

“It took me a lot longer to get better at the discus, because it’s a more technical,” Anderson said. “Shot put’s more about strength and power and being able to translate that into technique. Discus is all technique.”

Anderson also placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 134-10. He was in second place after the three attempts to determine the nine finalists and was in third going into the last of the six attempts.

Two Tunkhannock boys won district titles.

Dalton Yeust repeated as pole vault champion while freshman Matt Prebola won the javelin.

Yeust cleared 14 feet.

Prebola won with a throw of 192-10.

Wallenpaupack won the team title, 114-81 1/2, over Hazleton Area. Tunkhannock was fourth with 58 points. Dallas was seventh with 46 points.

Matt Maransky from Dallas was second to Yeust in the pole vault, clearing 13-6, and added a sixth in the javelin.

Maransky was one of two Mountaineers to finish second.

Naval Academy commit Mitchell Rome finished his high school distance running career with a second place in the 3200-meter run. Josh Christianson from Scranton rallied late to beat Rome’s 9:50.19 by 14-hundredths of a second.

Alex Solano was fifth in the 200.

Maransky and Solano joined Lenny Kelley and Jacob Fenske on the fifth-place 400 relay team.

Ben Fife placed fifth in the 300 hurdles.

Trejon Turner from Tunkhannock finished second in the high jump.

Erik Bennett was third in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.

Peter Sayre placed third in the 800 and anchored the fourth-place 1600 relay team that also included Nathan Myers, Tyrese Konen and Gavin D’Amato.

Myers was fifth in the 1600.

Issac Clark was sixth in the 400 while Jack Chilson was eighth in the javelin.

GIRLS

Alondra Church came agonizingly close to a gold medal in three different events, but while settling for silver, did manage to land a spot in the Friday and Saturday’s state meet.

Church advanced by meeting the state qualifying standard in the 200-meter dash with a finish of 25.66 seconds, just six-hundredths behind Scranton’s Kyanhi Harbin.

The margin was even smaller in the 400 relay, one of two second-place relay teams that Church anchored.

The photo-finish cameras and thousandths of a second were needed to separate Pittston Area and Dallas.

Pittston Area won in 50.155 seconds, just ahead of the team of Bella Hill, Celia Reabuck, Alison Francis and Church in 50.159.

After four full laps – the 1600 relay – Dallas finished less than a half-second behind Wallenpaupack in 4:04.48. Francis, Hill, Calli Ogurkis and Church formed the team.

Emily Farrell, in the pole vault, and Megan Borton, in the 1600, finished fourth. Farrell was also eighth in the javelin.

Francis was fifth in the 200.

Shannon O’Donnell and Sarah Krokos were fifth and seventh in the discus.

Kaitlyn Hodakowski was sixth in the 3200.

Olivia Maniskas finished tied for sixth in the high jump while Ogurkis was tied for seventh in the pole vault.

Abington Heights won the team title, 108 5/6-74, over Wallenpaupack. The Lady Comets have won four straight since the last Dallas title.

Dallas finished fourth with 52 points.

Tunkhannock was 13th of 19 with 24 points.

Rebecca Avery and Jessica Cervenak accounted for all the Tunkhannock points.

Avery was second in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

Cervenak was third in the 200 and fourth in the 100.

