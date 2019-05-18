Lake-Lehman’s baseball team has reason to celebrate as it transitions from the regular season to the playoffs.

The Black Knights won important games on the last two days of their regular season. After clinching the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3 championship with Wednesday’s 6-2 victory over Hanover Area, they knocked off rival Dallas, 7-6, in a non-league game.

Those wins helped finalize Lake-Lehman’s status as the top seed for the upcoming District 2 Class 3A playoffs with a 16-3 record.

Lake-Lehman went on the road Thursday and beat an elite program, larger school and neighbor.

Dallas won the state Class 4A championship in 2017 and played in the District 2 championship game last year. The Mountaineers also won their division and appear positioned to be the top seed against larger schools than the Black Knights face in the bulk of their schedule.

The Black Knights overcame deficits of 4-0 after one inning and 5-1 after two.

Max Paczewski had three hits and C.J. Cercone drove in two runs with a double to lead Lake-Lehman.

Jake Connolly had a single, double and triple while Darren Kerdesky homered for Dallas.

Nick Finarelli was the winning pitcher in relief. Alex Magdalinski got the save.

