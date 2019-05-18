The Misericordia baseball team opened the NCAA Tournament with 8-4 and 14-9 wins against top-ranked Christopher Newport on Friday afternoon in Newport News, Va.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series will be played at noon today with Game 4 to follow, if necessary. Game 5 will be played Sunday if needed.

In Friday’s opener, Misericordia’s Ian McCole improved to 11-1 to set a new school single-season mark for wins. McCole tossed 7.2 innings with four strikeouts and just four earned runs and four strikeouts against the nation’s most potent lineup during the regular season.

Steve Weisensee helped lead the Cougars’ offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Sean Boylan, Conor Smith and Tyler Holzapfel each drove home two runs while Shane Hughes and Billy Kerwien added one RBI. Boylan went a perfect 3-for-3 from the number nine spot in the order.

The Cougars batted around for six runs in the first inning.

In game two, the Cougars scored 14 consecutive runs en route to a win.

Hughes went 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBI and two runs scored while Kenny Jarema, Weisensee, Brady Madden and Boylan each drove home two runs. Jarema reached base five times with four hits and a walk.

Tom Jacob tossed 3.2 innings before giving way to Melahn, who struck out five over 3.1 scoreless innings.

Misericordia improved to 34-11 overall while Christopher Newport fell to 35-9.

Times Leader