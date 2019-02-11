Penn State/Wilkes-Barre will honor senior athletes at Community Night

Penn State Wilkes-Barre invites the public to come support the men’s and women’s basketball teams Friday, Feb. 15.

During the home basketball games, Penn State Wilkes-Barre vs. Penn State Schuylkill, the campus will celebrate “Community Night” and honor the seniors of all campus sports teams. This event is being sponsored by the Penn State Wilkes-Bare Blue and White Society. Refreshments, provided by “Leave It to Donna,” will be available for purchase.

Special musical guests, the Tunkhannock Area Tigers High School Marching Band under the direction of Kenneth Luckey, will perform lively pep songs during the breaks in the action of the women’s and men’s basketball games. There will be t-shirt giveaways and other fun activities between the games.

Schedule

5 p.m. — Doors open to the public

6 to 7:30 p.m. — Women’s basketball game, Tunkhannock Area High School Pep Band performances

8 to 9:40 p.m. — Men’s basketball game, Tunkhannock Area High School Pep Band performances. During halftime of the men’s basketball game, there will be a special Dance Team Exhibition.