DALLAS TWP. — With a couple of steals and 3-point swishes, Hazleton Area came out of the blocks with another fast start.

Now, the Cougars are running away with the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball title.

Marissa Trivelpiece came through with a gritty double-double Thursday, Faith Grula scored 12 points before encountering foul trouble, and division-leading Hazleton Area rode its early 16-point lead to a 50-35 victory over second-place Dallas in a WVC Division 1 battle at Dallas High School.

“We started off the season, we’d always get behind early,” Trivelpiece said. “We didn’t want to be down. We wanted to come out strong, and stay strong throughout the game.”

Hazleton Area’s strength showed in the numbers.

The 5-foot-10 Trivelpiece scored a game-high 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds while battling three taller opponents, and Grula scored her first 10 points in the first half to help the Cougars control the inside. Meanwhile, point guard Brooke Boretski finished with eight points and Olivia Wolk added seven off the bench in a balanced offense that carried the 13-4 Cougars to their 10th consecutive win.

More importantly, the victory gave Hazleton Area, now 10-1 in league play, a four-game lead over 5-5 teams Dallas and Wyoming Valley West with five to play — meaning the Cougars would pretty much have to lose all of their remaining conference games and Valley West or Dallas would have to win out for someone else to take the Division 1 crown.

“I don’t think anyone’s catching us in the league,” Trivelpiece said, “if everything goes as planned.”

The plan went almost perfectly for Hazleton Area, at least at the start.

Trivelpiece and Virginia Yurchak popped 3-pointers and Boretski converted a layup off Hazleton Area’s defensive pressure as the Cougars charged to a 16-4 lead. With less than a minute remaining in the opening quarter, Wolk completed a 10-point run with two free throws for an 18-4 Hazleton Area advantage.

“The press helps us a lot, getting ahead,” Trivelpiece said.

Dallas didn’t need much help going toe-to-toe with the Cougars after that, as Hazleton Area won the final three quarters by a combined score of 30-29.

But that first eight minutes proved to be the difference. It was at least the third time in three weeks Hazleton Area erupted for a double-digit lead after the first quarter and wound up winning by more than 10 points.

“This team has an extra gear,” Hazleton Area coach Joe Gavio said. “I like the way we’re playing.”

The Cougars played without injured starter Kyra Antolick, who suffered an ankle injury during Monday’s victory over Pittston Area. Gavio said she was held out more as a precaution than by necessity.

“Not serious, she turned an ankle,” Gavio said. “She wanted to go. I basically shut her down.”

Then Trivelpiece and the Cougars shut down Dallas long enough to build a comfortable advantage. The Mountaineers pulled within nine points, 42-33, when Deanna Walker tossed in a 3-pointer and Claire Charlton followed with a bucket during the first few minutes of the final quarter. But Trivelpiece answered with her final three points, and three more rebounds, to keep Dallas at bay.

“We haven’t won up here in three years,” Gavio said. “Little bad taste in our mouth. I like the way the girls picked it up without Kyra there. Marissa had a monster game in rebounds. The kids played hard.

“It puts us in a nice situation.”

Hazleton Area 50, Dallas 35

HAZLETON AREA (50) — Diane Garnett 1 0-0 2, Brooke Boretski 4 0-1 8, Faith Grula 6 0-0 12, Marissa Trivelpiece 6 1-2 14, Virginia Yurchak 2 0-0 5, Olivia Wolk 2 3-4 7, Carley Krizansky 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-7 50.

DALLAS (35) — Deanna Wallace 1 2-2 5, Morgan MacNeely 1 0-0 2, Haley Habrack 2 0-0 5, Lauren Charlton 3 3-6 11, Samantha Kern 0 1-2 1, Bella Hill 0 0-0 0, Claire Charlton 2 1-2 5, Emily Weiland 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 7-12 35.

Hazleton Area`20`14`8`8 — 50

Dallas`6`13`7`9 — 35

Three-point goals — HAZ 2 (Trivelpiece, Yurchak); DAL 4 (L. Charlton 2, Habrack, Wallace).

Hazleton Area forward Marissa Travelpiece goes to the basket against Dallas on Thursday in Dallas Township. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_haz_dal1_faa.jpg Hazleton Area forward Marissa Travelpiece goes to the basket against Dallas on Thursday in Dallas Township. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Hazleton Area guard Olivia Wolk passes the ball off as Claire Charlton of Dallas applies pressure. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_haz_dal2_faa.jpg Hazleton Area guard Olivia Wolk passes the ball off as Claire Charlton of Dallas applies pressure. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Hazleton Area forward Marissa Travelpiece works past Samantha Kern of Dallas on Thursday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_haz_dal3_faa.jpg Hazleton Area forward Marissa Travelpiece works past Samantha Kern of Dallas on Thursday. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Hazleton Area guard Olivia Wolk grabs a rebound away from Dallas players Bella Hill (11), Samatha Kern (center) and Haley Habrack. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_haz_dal4_faa.jpg Hazleton Area guard Olivia Wolk grabs a rebound away from Dallas players Bella Hill (11), Samatha Kern (center) and Haley Habrack. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Faith Grula of Hazleton Area reaches over the back of Deanna Wallace from Dallas while battling for a rebound. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_haz_dal5_faa.jpg Faith Grula of Hazleton Area reaches over the back of Deanna Wallace from Dallas while battling for a rebound. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post

By Paul Sokoloski psokoloski@timesleader.com