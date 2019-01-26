Jack Farrell scored 17 points and Dallas held Hazleton Area to a season low for points in its 52-39 upset Friday night in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball.

Nick Nocito scored 11 for Dallas, which improved to 6-4 in the division and 9-7 overall.

Da’Mir Faison scored 16 to pace Hazleton Area, which fell to 9-2 in the division and two games behind in the loss column to first-place Crestwood. No other player scored in double figures for the three-time defending divisional champion Cougars, who are now 10-5 overall.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

PSU Wilkes-Barre 65, PSU Shenango 52

Penn State Wilkes-Barre moved to 12-0 in the PSUAC and 14-3 overall, winning a tough matchup at home vs. PSU Shenango.

Senior Jordan Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds. Kahlil White chipped in with 13 points, DaVaughn Roberts had 12 and LeVaugn Knight-Soules had 11.

WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK

Cougars compete at Bucknell

Clare Schoen led Misericordia with a 48-second win in the 5,000 meter run at the Bison Open at Bucknell.

Reilly Wagner was second in the pentathlon with 3,356 points. She won the long jump portion of the pentathlon and finished second in the high jump and 800m.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 52, Hazleton Area 39

DALLAS (52) — Jack Farrell 7 0-0 17, Dylan Schuster 2 3-4 8, Nick Nocito 5 0-0 11, Sam Nocito 0 4-6 4, Austin Finarelli 0 0-0 0, Justin Finarelli 2 2-4 7, Eric Berley 0 0-0 0, Luke DelGaudio 1 3-5 5. Totals 17 12-19 52.

HAZLETON AREA (39) — Kevin Gil 0 0-0 0, Andrew Vayda 3 0-0 7, Scott Campbell 2 3-4 8, Sparky Wolk 0 2-4 2, Alex D’Angelo 0 0-0 0, Kyle Franek 0 0-0 0, Jecxander Moronta 1 0-0 3, Nikolas Norman 0 0-0 0, Ramddy Melendez 1 0-0 3, Da’Mir Faison 5 5-12 16, Warre Seigendall 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 10-20 39.

Dallas`15`15`13`9 — 52

Hazleton Area`9`7`9`14 — 39

Three-point goals — DAL 6 (Farrell 3, Schuster, N.Nocito, J.Finarelli). HA 5 (Vayda, Campbell, Moronta, Faison).

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Ball_Through_Hoop_Web.jpg