Missy Leonard won four events Jan. 5 when Dallas won its third straight girls title and fourth in five years at the Stroudsburg Winter Swim Classic.

Leonard won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle titles and anchored the winning 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Dallas outscored Archbishop Wood, 335-311 ½, to finish first in the nine-team event.

Gabby Krochta, Gabby Spaciano and Abbey Sutzko joined Leonard on both relay wins.

The Dallas boys finished second of seven teams, placing behind Archbishop Wood, 281 ½-239.

Shane Szczecinski also won four times. She won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle as well as anchoring both freestyle relay wins.

Dennis Dukinas was on both winning relays and won the 100 breaststroke.

Zachary Blockus, J.R. Redmond, Kevin Allen and David Rinehimer each were on one relay.