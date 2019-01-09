LEHMAN TWP. — Hazleton Area ran away with the team title of the 10th annual Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament Jan. 4-5, but Back Mountain teams did well compared to the rest of the field.

Host Lake-Lehman, Dallas and Tunkhannock finished second, third and fourth in the 13-team field.

While Lake-Lehman had the highest team finish, Tunkhannock and Dallas each had one of the three-time individual champions.

Wyoming Valley West’s David Krokowski made history by becoming the event’s first four-time champion.

Steven Newell from Dallas, Tommy Traver from Tunkhannock and J.J. White from Wyoming Valley West won their third titles.

All four previous three-time champions went on to become state medalists.

Lake-Lehman’s Bob Long and Tunkhannock’s Gavin D’Amato also won titles.

Long, a 2017 state qualifier, missed last year’s tournament because of an injury.

“Bob’s fun to watch when he’s on,” Lake-Lehman coach J.J. Konigus told the Times Leader. “He’s a lot of action and he’s tough.”

Long pinned Hazleton Area’s Christian Kislan in 1:35 of the final.

Newell won his latest championship with a 57-second pin of Hazeton Area’s Jayson Brielmeier. It was his fourth straight pin in less than a minute.

Both Tunkhannock champions beat Lake-Lehman wrestlers in the finals.

Traver pinned Josh Bonomo in 25 seconds at 138. D’Amato decisioned Hunter Burke, 9-6, at 145.

Lake-Lehman had a third tournament runner-up.

Zach Stuart lost by second-period technical fall to Krokowski, who was named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

Dallas had two other wrestlers make the finals before losing by pin.

Taylor Bolesta and Shawn Henniger finished second at 220 and 285 pounds.

Owen Woods from Tunkhannock was second at 106 pounds.

Hazleton Area won with 249 points.

Lake-Lehman finished second with 189 ½ points, giving it the highest place finish and highest point total ever for a Class 2A team in the event.

Dallas had 161 points and beat Tunkhannock out of third by 3 ½ points.

Lake-Lehman’s Jake Trumbower won the consolation final at 152 pounds with a pin in 49 seconds.

Nick Zabowski (170) from Lake-Lehman, Justin Bescoter (103) from Dallas and Ethan Munley (132) and Jhamal Zacharias (285) from Tunkhannock also finished third.

Dallas had Liam Farrell (120), Nick Solinsky (152), Lenny Kelley (170) and Matt Ferrara (195) all finish fourth, along with Lake-Lehman’s T.J. Meehan (220).

Lake-Lehman also placed Mason Konigus fifth at 106, Cole Robbins Long fifth at 285, Jake Patlia sixth at 113 and Chandler Longstreth sixth at 120.

Dallas had Thaddeus Mead fifth at 145.

Alex Pierce (160), Jeff Meader (182) and Nick Marabell (195) were all fifth for Tunkhannock.

