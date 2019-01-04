🔊 Listen to this

Missy Leonard and Shane Szczecinski led the way Thursday afternoon when Dallas swept Lake-Lehman in Wyoming Valley Conference boys and girls swimming.

Leonard led the girls to a 106-42 victory while Szczecinski led the boys to their 85-38 win.

The Dallas girls are 3-0 and the boys are 2-0 while both Lake-Lehman teams are winless.

Leonard won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle and was also part of a winning relay.

Szczecinski won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle along with also being on a relay win.

Emma Thomas (200 IM), Gabby Spaciano (50 freestyle), Gabby Krochta (100 butterfly) and Abbey Sutzko (100 freestyle) each won an individual event and a relay.

Jaelyn Shaver won diving.

Gina Kerrick, Hannah Thomas and Sydney Bittner joined Emma Thomas on the opening medley relay win.

With the victory secured, Dallas switched to exhibition entries only and Abby Bartuska, in the 100 backstroke, and Mackayla Sims, in the 100 breaststroke, picked up wins for Lake-Lehman.

Kevin Allen won the 200 freestyle and was on both winning boys relay teams.

Dennis Dukinas won the 200 IM and J.R. Redmond the 100 freestyle and both were part of relay wins.

Zachary Blockus won the 50 freestyle.

David Rinehimer was on two winning relays and Jack Stout one.

Logan Kuchar won the 100 backstroke for Lake-Lehman and Aidan Chapple won the 100 breaststroke.

