Tunkhannock wins, Dallas loses in girls basketball

Tunkhannock remained undefeated and Dallas remained winless in girls basketball Tuesday.

Rebecca Avery scored 15 points to lead Tunkhannock past Carbondale, 56-38, to improve to 3-0 with Amanda Golden back leading the team as head coach this season.

Dallas finished last in the four-team Mike Duda Tournament at Wyoming Valley West, falling to West Scranton, 61-57.

The Mountaineers lost their opener to Honesdale in overtime.

Lauren Charlton scored 13 points while Samantha Kern and Gianna Centrella scored 12 each in the loss to West Scranton.