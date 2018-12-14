Defending champions show challenge ahead for Lake-Lehman

Dallas Post file photo Madison Borum has returned to the Lake-Lehman girls basketball roster. -

LEHMAN TWP. – Lake-Lehman opened the girls basketball season by winning the championship of the Lady Cougars Tip-Off Tournament at Hazleton Area.

That title showed the team’s potential for more titles with a veteran lineup this season, but the next outing Wednesday also demonstrated to the Lady Knights the extent of the challenges ahead.

Defending District 2 Class 4A champion Scranton Prep visited Lake-Lehman Wednesday night and shook off a slow start on the way to a 50-32 victory.

The Classics, who trailed 7-1 six minutes into the game, shot better than 60 percent for the first 14 minutes of the second half to break the game open.

“That’s a credit to them,” Lake-Lehman coach Charlie Lavan said. “Their ball movement is excellent. That’s some of the best shooting I ever saw in a high school game. They did not miss.

“That was really impressive.”

Scranton Prep had moved ahead at halftime by holding Lake-Lehman scoreless for more than 10 minutes. The Classics also outrebounded a taller Lake-Lehman team and shut down much of the Lady Knights offense.

Madison Borum had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Savannah Purdy hit the only two Lake-Lehman 3-pointers in the team’s 20 attempts. Purdy finished with eight points.

The rest of the roster, however, produced only five total points.

“It’s a lesson to be learned,” Lavan said. “That’s the kind of team you’ve got to go through if you want to play for a district title. They’re certainly a very good basketball team.

“We’ll move on from here and become a better team.”

Scranton Prep coach Bob Beviglia said he expects Lake-Lehman to be one of the Class 4A contenders in the postseason after building its team for three years. During a scouting trip to the Mike Duda Tournament Tuesday at Wyoming Valley West, Beviglia said Lake-Lehman’s strength was a topic of conversation among many coaches.

“All anybody talked about is how good Lake-Lehman is,” Beviglia said. “You go to Hazleton and win by 30, you have a pretty good team.

“The fact that we were able to hold them to 32 and make shots when we needed to says a lot.”

All-state point guard Rachael Rose had 21 points and three steals to lead Scranton Prep, which went unbeaten in Division 1 of the Lackawanna League last season and is off to a 2-0 start.

Madison Borum has returned to the Lake-Lehman girls basketball roster.