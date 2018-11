- Submitted photo

DALLAS — Meet Teddy. He is a 3-year-old charmer who loves to watch the volunteers work, especially when they mop or sweep near his favorite cat tower. Teddy is easy going, gets along with other cats, and he likes people. If you are interested in adopting our supervising cat, fill out at application at bcfanimalrefuge.org. Blue Chip Farm is located at 974 Lockville Road and may be reached at 570-333-5265.