Dallas and Lake-Lehman each had four first-team selections and two second-teamers when the Wyoming Valley Conference coaches announced their boys soccer all-star teams.

Kyle Greenwood, Beaudyn Lewis, Zach Holthaus and Ryan Fisher made the Division 1 first team for Dallas, which placed Joey Nardone and John Betzko on the second team.

Lake-Lehman was represented by Mike Bulzoni, Max Paczewski, Justin Timonte and Nate Salus on the first team as well as Abe Dabsheh and Gabe Mitchell on the second team in Division 2.

Tunkhannock placed Eddie Melan on the Division 1 first team.

