WILKES-BARRE – Making it to Wednesday’s District 2 Class 3A girls volleyball championship match at Wilkes University represented significant progress for Tunkhannock.

“We haven’t won a championship since 2002, but it was awesome to make it here,” first-year head coach Karen Passarelli said after the Lady Tigers fell, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, to Nanticoke.

It was the third straight championship for the Trojanettes.

After Nanticoke took the first two games, Tunkhannock extended the match by winning the third game after falling into an early 9-2 deficit.

“That’s what this group does,” Passarelli said. “They’re underdogs and they fight back.

“I’m very proud of them.”

Relying heavily on seven seniors in combination with sophomore Dana Macko, Tunkhannock finished tied for third in the 17-team Wyoming Valley Conference with a 14-3 record, then won two playoff matches in three game sweeps, including a semifinal victory over second-seeded Dallas.

“They did a great job,” Passarelli said. “They’re a unit that goes together.

“We don’t have any 6-footers, but we certainly make up for it in hustle.”

Tunkhannock had last won a playoff match in 2013 when it went 12-5, then reached the District 2 Class 2A semifinals with a win.

The Lady Tigers then went three seasons without reaching the playoffs, finishing at .500 once and with losing records the other two seasons.

The climb started last year when Tunkhannock went 10-7 to return to the playoffs as a Class 3A team, only to lose in the first District 2-4 Subregional match.

Wins over Wyoming Area and Dallas set up Wednesday’s appearance in the final.

Macko and Jena Simmons each had seven kills while Molly Goodwin had six for Tunkhannock in the loss to Nanticoke.

Goodwin led the team with nine service points. Simmons and Annalise Verbeek had eight each while Megan Straley added seven.

