🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman led all schools in either division with six first-team selections when the Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer coaches announced their all-star teams this week.

Madison Brdaric, Paige Motovidlak, Abby Paczewski, Emily Smith, Emma Stoud and Chloe Weaver all made the first team in Division 2, which the Black Knights won this season.

Lauren Chapple, Kitt Patla, Sarah Salus were second-team choices.

Alison Francis, Sarah Krokos and Emma Sweitzer from Dallas were first-teamers in Division 1. Teammates Kanisha Cheshire, Megan MacNeely, Morgan MacNeely and Kristen O’Malley made the second team.

Tunkhannock’s Faith Jones and Hope Jones were each second-teamers in Division 2.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Lake-Lehman-School-District.jpg.optimal.jpg