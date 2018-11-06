Rome cross country streak concludes with Mitchell’s fourth-place medal

Tom Robinson | For mydallaspost.com Mitchell Rome from Dallas recovers from his final state cross country race in which he finished fourth in Class 2A. -

HERSHEY – Saturday represented the end of an era for the Dallas cross country program.

Mitchell Rome made sure it ended in style.

Rome battled for the lead for much of the second half of the race before settling for fourth place in Class 2A boys at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships.

Knowing he was unlikely to have the speed to outkick the other contenders at the end, Rome did his best to try to take control of the race late in the second and early in the third mile.

“That’s the gutsiest race that I’ve had a kid run in a long, long time,” said Dallas coach Matt Samuel.

Rome surged into the lead on multiple occasions, trying to break from the other contenders, but when he could not pull away, he still had enough left to produce a career-best finish in the ninth – and final – year in a row that one of Craig and Amy Rome’s children came back from the state meet with an individual medal and/or a team championship.

“For him to do that against guys who are kickers, it was the only move he could make and it’s a gutsy move,” Samuel said. “He’s a smart individual. He gets a lot of props in my book. Some people don’t ever go after the prize.”

Rome was content with the outcome after finishing the 3.1-mile Hershey Parkview Course in 16:45 in difficult conditions, combining muddy hills and strong wind gusts.

“I’m really happy with how I did,” said Rome, who hopes to continue his running career at West Point or the Naval Academy, but is also considering schools like Lehigh and Lafayette. “I’m not at all upset about not winning.”

Rome was able to enjoy the race, which was eventually won by Grove City’s Jonah Powell.

“It was a lot of fun,” Rome said. “It felt so crazy being first, even if it was just for moments at a time. Racing like that, I think, is so much fun.”

Rome had the best finish by a Wyoming Valley Conference runner for the second straight season.

“I knew I couldn’t win a sprint, especially against a miler like Jonah,” Rome said. “ … I’m not the greatest sprinter; that’s why I kept taking the lead and trying to drop those guys.”

Rome was able to complete a family streak and continue a run of success that can be traced back to when Amy (Aston) Rome finishing fourth in the state for Dallas in 1985.

Regan and Ally Rome got the second-generation streak started with the Dallas girls team.

By the time they were done, the Rome siblings produced 10 individual medals, two individual championships, and second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-place state finishes. They were also prominent members of three state team championships, as well as second-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes and a total of seven top-10 team efforts.

Regan was 20th (the top 25 earn medals) in 2010 and fifth in 2011 as a freshman and sophomore when Dallas was still running in Class 3A with the largest schools in the state.

The Rome sisters were teammates the next two years and medaled together. Regan was third and Ally 18th to help Dallas placed second in the 2012 Class 2A standings. A year later, Regan was the team’s lead runner and second overall individually on a state championship team while Ally was finishing 16th.

Ally won consecutive state titles in 2014 and 2015.

While Ally was an individual state champion as a senior in 2015, Mitchell was a team champion as part of the five-man team score in his freshman year. Mitchell and the Mountaineers repeated that effort in 2016.

In each of his final two seasons, Mitchell earned individual medals. He was 12th to lead a fourth-place team last year and improved on that performance while running as the only Dallas boys representative this season.

