Lake-Lehman’s Paczewski has second-best finish at cross country championships

HERSHEY – Lake-Lehman’s Abby Paczewski had the second-best finish by a Wyoming Valley Conference girl Saturday, placing 43rd out of 214 runners in the Class 2A girls race at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships.

Paczewski completed the 3.1-mile Hershey Parkview Course in 21:06 through muddy and windy conditions.

Teammate Madison Brdaric also placed in the top half of the field, finishing 105th.

Only Crestwood freshman Molly DeMarzo, the District 2 Class 2A champion and a state medalist with a 19th-place finish, came in ahead of Paczewski among WVC runners.

The race represented the completion of a successful two-sport fall for Paczewski and Brdaric, who were also prominent members of the Lake-Lehman girls soccer team that won the WVC Division 2 title and reached the District 2 Class 2A championship game.

“I’m really proud of both of these young ladies for representing our school on a high level in two sports,” Lake-Lehman cross country coach John Sobocinski said. “It was quite an accomplishment for both ladies to earn district medals and a trip to states while participating on the soccer team at the same time.”

Kaitlyn Hodakowski from Dallas also ran in the Class 2A girls race, finishing 82nd.

The only Dallas boys runner in the race earned a medal for the second straight year when Mitchell Rome placed fourth.

Dallas resident Lukas Volpetti was the number-two runner for Holy Redeemer, which finished fifth in the Class 2A boys team standings. He was 58th overall out of 228 runners with a time of 18:03.

Tunkhannock’s Peter Sayre was 106th while Lake-Lehman’s Chandler Longstreth finished 135th.

