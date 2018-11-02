D2-2A girls soccer championship: Wyoming Area makes history with 1-0 victory over Lake-Lehman

Fred Adams | For mydallaspost.com Wyoming Area celebrates their 1-0 victory over Lake-Lehman 1-0 in the the District 2 Class 2A championship game in Lehman Twp. - Fred Adams | For mydallaspost.com Lake-Lehman’s Abby Paczewski trips over Wyoming Area goal keeper Lauren Kelly as Wyoming Area’s Sydni Johnson (25) goes after the ball. - Fred Adams | For mydallaspost.com Wyoming Area’s Sydni Johnson rushes to assist her goalie Lauren Kelly deep in Warriors’ defensive end during the District 2 Class 2A championship game against Lake-Lehman in Lehman Twp. - Fred Adams | For mydallaspost.com Lake-Lehman’s Keera Naugle (6) tips the ball away from Wyoming Area’s Tierney Porfirio during the District 2 Class 2A championship game in Lehman Twp. - - Fred Adams | For mydallaspost.com Lake-Lehman’s Sarah Salus (30) and Wyoming Area’s Tierney Porfirio battle for the ball during the District 2 Class 2A championship game in Lehman Twp. - -

LEHMAN TWP. — Entering Thursday night’s District 2 Class 2A girls soccer championship game, Lake-Lehman scored well over 100 goals this season, including 26 in two playoffs games.

The Black Knights’ opponent, Wyoming Area, certainly had its work cut out trying to contain the potent offense.

Like always though, Wyoming Area coach Nikki Sitkowski put 10 players on the Lehman side of the field to try to minimize the Lehman offense leaving just one player on offense most of the game.

“It’s the system to play. Defensively, it sets you up, you’re good in the middle,” Sitkowski said. “And it gives us that little push where she (the offensive player) can hold the ball long enough, she’s always been able to do it and I had to go with her today.”

The strategy worked to perfection as the Warriors shutout the two-time defending district champion 1-0 and made history by winning its first district championship in girls soccer in the history of Wyoming Area.

“It’s really unreal. From my freshman year, we weren’t too good and we progressively got better, and this year I knew going in if there was going to be a year for Wyoming Area girls soccer, it was going to be this year,” said senior Aleah Kranson, who was that offensive player Sitkowski described, and scored the only goal of the game. “It’s just so amazing to see us all working so hard together every day, day-in and day-out, and it proved today.”

The Warriors advance to the first round of the PIAA Championships and will play the District 4 champion on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced. The D4 title game is on Saturday between Midd-West and Lewisburg.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities.

Before scoring, the Warriors had a breakaway with under 20 minutes left in the first half, but it didn’t last too long as Lehman defenders quickly got to the area forcing a pass that was broken up about 10 yards in front of the net.

About 5 minutes later, the Warriors were in another similar position with Amanda McCormick and Tierney Porfirio in the box, but Lehman defenders once again swarmed around the ball to kick away the threat and not allow a shot on goal.

They finally converted with 11:53 to go in the first half when Kranson broke through defenders and beat the keeper from about 10 yards out for a 1-0 advantage.

“Somebody got the ball to Christina Kosco and I knew that me and her, we have a very good bond this year — I know where she’s going, she knows where I’m going,” Kranson described. “I knew she was going to pooch it over the back line’s head, and when she did that and their keeper was coming out I looked and took a touch from the outside and I just hit it with my left foot.”

The Black Knights started to threaten early in the second half. Three minutes in Keera Naugle shot a laser from the left side that grazed the hand of keeper Lauren Kelly before hitting the right post. Three other shots in the half by Lehman hit the crossbar.

“All I can say as a goalkeeper from college, luck was on our side, I’ll take it,” Sitkowski said. “We’ve been on the other side where the ball has gone in or we have that shot and it hits the crossbar. We’ve all been there. It’s part of sports. Somebody’s gotta win, somebody’s gotta lose. We came out on the winning end this time. We got a little bit of luck our way.”

DISTRICT 2 CLASS 2A GIRLS SOCCER FINAL

Wyoming Area 1, Lake-Lehman 0

Wyoming Area`1`0` – `1

Lake-Lehman`0`0` – `0

First half — 1. WA, Aleah Kranson 11:53

Shots — WA 50; LL 24. Saves — WA 7 (Lauren Kelly); LL 3 (Emma Stroud). Corner kicks — WA 3; LL 5

