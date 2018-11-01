Dallas, Lake-Lehman reach district soccer title games

Emma Sweitzer scored two goals after Olivia Maniskas broke a scoreless halftime tie as visiting Dallas knocked off top-seeded Crestwood, 3-0, in a District 2 Class 3A girls soccer semifinal Tuesday.

Dallas advances to play at Scranton Prep in Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. championship game. Scranton Prep reached the final with a 4-2 victory over Wallenpaupack.

Alison Francis assisted Maniskas on the game-winning goal. Maniskas then assisted Sweitzer’s first goal.

Lake-Lehman 14

Western Wayne 0

Emily Smith scored four goals and assisted on two in Lake-Lehman’s Class 2A semifinal romp.

Madison Brdaric had three goals and an assist for the top-seeded Black Knights, who got goals from eight different players.

Chloe Weaver added two goals. Abby Paczewski had a goal and six assists.

Lake-Lehman built a 29-1 advantage in shots.

The Black Knights will host Wyoming Area in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Soccer-ball-1.jpg