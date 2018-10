The Lake-Lehman boys soccer season came to an end Friday in a 1-0 loss to host Wyoming Seminary in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Luke Grayek scored 35 seconds into the game and the Blue Knights made it hold up with help from seven saves by Ryan Anderson.

Kyle Naugle had six saves for Lake-Lehman.

The Black Knights had a 19-17 advantage in shots. Wyoming Seminary led in corner kicks, 4-3.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Lake-Lehman.jpg