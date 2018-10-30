Williams, Murray lead Misericordia football team to first win over King’s

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Misericorida University’s Klayton Kelly (4) gets loose from two Monarch defenders while scoring on a 12-yard catch with 8:18 remaining in the first quarter. - Tony Callaio | For Times Leader King’s College running back Jordan Downes lunges for a 3-yard touchdown run that tied the game 7-7 against Misericordia University on a damp Saturday at McCarthy Stadium. - Tony Callaio | For Times Leader A King’s College pass intended for D’Andre Harvey (12) was busted up by the Cougars’ Zachary Orzell (5). - Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Cougars linebacker Garrett Murray (22) nearly came up with his second interception of the day against King’s College while breaking up a pass in the third quarter. Murray returned an interception for a a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter against King’s College. - - Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Misericordia University quarterback Brady Williams scores on a nine-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a 20-7 lead with 3:04 remaining in the first half. - -

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — From a kneeling pile in a post-game huddle came a spirited chant proudly proclaimed Misericordia University king of its football region.

“NEPA, NEPA, NEPA,” the Cougars roared in unison, taking full advantage of the bragging rights that came with defeating the second of Wilkes-Barre’s two Division III college football teams.

“It’s been a long time coming since we beat King’s,” Misericordia’s other No. 10, senior defensive end Joe Grasso said. “I said every year this was coming. We finally got ready. We beat every team in Northeastern Pa. that we play. No doubt about that.”

If there was any uncertainty, Misericordia’s main No. 10, quarterback Brady Williams, erased it by throwing two touchdown passes and running for another score Saturday while leading the Cougars to a convincing 41-23 victory over King’s at McCarthy Stadum.

And while it extended Misericordia’s school-record winning streak to seven straight games and overall record to 7-1, it was the first time the Cougars beat King’s since forming a football program in 2012.

“Coming into this year,” said Williams, who played an efficient game by hitting 13 of his 17 passes for 138 yards, “two teams we wanted to beat were Wilkes and King’s. A lot of people didn’t win here.”

Now Misericordia has victories over both Wilkes-Barre city schools, after running back David Cromwell clinched the victory by running for touchdowns of 1 and 17 yards barely three minutes apart to answer King’s touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

“This one’s a little bit sweet,” said Misericordia coach Mark Ross, whose Cougars suffered three defeats to King’s by one score, including a double-overtime heartbreaker in 2013. “We’ve been so close to them in the past. It’s been a season of firsts. It’s unbelievable. It’s exciting.”

The Cougars believe Saturday’s win did more than give them their fifth first-time win over an opponent this year, as it could position them for the MAC postseason.

“That seventh win, I think it guaranteed us an 11th game,” Ross said. “I don’t think we can be denied a spot for the MAC Centennial Bowl. We’ll just keep playing and see if we can get in there.”

The Cougars were in a battle for awhile against King’s, as the Monarchs answered Williams’ 12-yard touchdown toss to Klayton Kelly with a 3-yard touchdown run from Jordan Downes late in the first quarter.

The teams not only battled each other, but fought through a driving wind and second-half rain that became hard at times, but the game changed on a defensive play early in the second quarter.

Cougars linebacker Garrett Murray stepped in front of a screen pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown that put Misericordia ahead to stay, 13-7.

“We study film, we were well-prepared for it,” Murray said. “I just saw the running back bubble out, I was watching the quarterback and I just jumped it.”

The play seemed to jump-start Misericordia.

“I thought that was the difference,” Ross said. “One of the things we’ve struggle with is we’ve been giving up too many scores on non-defensive plays — punt returns, kickoffs. Today, we didn’t do that. Then we found a way to score on a non-offense play, when the offense is not on the field.”

When the Cougars offense did start taking snaps again, Williams ran nine yards for one touchdown and hit Isaiah Williams with a 40-yard scoring strike in the third quarter to build Misericoridia’s lead to 27-10.

The Monarchs kept trying to battle back behind 173 rushing yards from Downes and two touchdown passes from Tommy Klock, but.

But Misericordia kept finding ways to answer, and stayed ahead by at least two scores through the entire second half.

And the Cougars finally secured their long-sought win over an area rival to keep their dream winning streak going.

“Oh yes,” Murray said. “Everybody came in and worked hard. We all worked hard in the offseason and it’s paying off.

“It feels great.”

Wilkes 14, Lycoming 7

Jose Tabora fired a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nick Yanik with 13:15 to play, lifting the Colonels over the Warriors.

The play capped a 72-yard scoring drive that began after Dane Tarantelli blocked Lycoming’s 45-yard field goal attempt to keep the game even at 7-7.

but the defense reasserted its dominance as it held the Warriors to one net yard over the next three plays to force another 45-yard field goal attempt but Dane Tarantelli flew through the line to block the attempt and keep the score even.

Wyoming Seminary 27, King School 6

The Blue Knights improved to 5-3 overall with a victory in Connecticut.

Misericordia 41, King’s 23

Misericordia`7`13`7`14 — 41

King’s`7`3`0`13 — 23

First quarter

M — Klayton Kelly 12 pass from Brady Williams (Matt Dinnocenti kick), 8:18

K — Jordan Downes 5 run (Jack Barreras kick), 4:31

Second quarter

M — Garrett Murray 38 interception return (Kick failed), 11:56

M — Brady Williams 9 run (Dinnocenti kick), 3:04

K — Barreras 33 FG 0:04

Third quarter

M — Isaiah Williams 40 pass from Brady Williams (Dinnocenti kick), 13:43

Fourth quarter

K — Jayner Gorospe 39 pass from Tommy Klock (Barreras kick), 14:49

M — David Cromwell 1 run (Dinnocenti kick), 8:40

K — Gabe Boccella 12 pass from Klock (Barreras kick), 7:01

M — Cromwell 17 run (Dinnocenti kick), 5:28

Team statistics`Misericordia`King’s

First downs`21`30

Rushes-yards`43-238`57-282

Passing yards`138`163

Total yards`376`445

Passing`13-17-0`16-26-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`3-17

Punts-avg.`3-44`2-43

Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-0

Penalties-yards`5-59`5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — MIS, Brady Williams 15-77, David Cromwell 11-75, Jamal Dallas 8-55, Claton Vleck 6-39, TEAM 3- (minus 8). KIN, Jordan Downes 34-173, Tommy Klock 20-91, Gabe Boccella 1-9, Tim Costantino 1-9, Quincy Clark 1-0.

PASSING — MIS, 13-17-0-138. KIN, 13-26-1-163.

RECEIVING — MIS, Isaiah Williams 4-69, Sam Gillison 3-33, Klayton Kelly 1-12, Claton Vleck 1-8, Dwayne Sharpe 1-8, Cromwell 2-5, Dallas 1-3. KIN, Jayner Gorospe 2-51, Boccella 4-36, Devin Ringler 2-33, Tim Costantino 2-26, Downes 2-17, Adam Suder 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS — MIS, Garrett Murray 1-38.

