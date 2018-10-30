Penn State’s Cael Sanderson holds wrestling clinic at Wyoming Valley West

Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson demonstrates technique during the Rocksolid Wrestling Clinic at Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston on Saturday morning. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson speaks to young wrestlers during the Rocksolid Wrestling Clinic at Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston on Saturday morning. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Hall-of-fame wrestler Rocky Bonomo, left, shares a laugh with Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson during the Rocksolid Wrestling Clinic at Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston on Saturday morning. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Young wrestlers run laps around the gym at Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston during the Rocksolid Wrestling Clinic on Saturday morning. - -

KINGSTON — It was Friday when Rocky Bonomo decided to send Cael Sanderson a text with the address of the Wyoming Valley West Middle School for Saturday’s clinic, where the Penn State wrestling coach was set to appear.

Sanderson had only been in the states for a few days after a long week in Budapest, Hungary helping and watching David Taylor claim a World Championship, and his reply to Bonomo was, “What clinic?”

Bonomo got clammed up and nervous that the work he did in setting up a workout with one of the most iconic wrestlers ever would go to waste when he read the reply. Then an hour later, Sanderson let Bonomo know that he was kidding, and he was all set.

“He’s got a really neat sense of humor,” Bonomo said. “He is the most successful wrestler, but he is a humble, unassuming leader. He’s a man of character, integrity and it’s amazing that he’s here. I can’t believe that he’s here. But he said that he would do it and here he is.”

Sanderson, the Penn State wrestling coach who led the Nittany Lions to seven national championships in the last eight years and is the only unbeaten four-time national champion, made a stop at the school on Saturday to show techniques, answer questions and preach to nearly 70 wrestlers for two hours in the morning. He took time out of his busy schedule, with the Nittany Lions’ first dual of the season just two weeks away and the early signing period coming up at the end of the month, to teach boys and girls in grades first through 12 — most donning PSU Wrestling apparel — a few things about the sport in which he excelled.

He instructed athletes and several Wyoming Valley Conference coaches in attendance on some of the basics, and a few things that he picked up at the World Championships, while also praising the local coaches.

“They’re probably not going to take a lot away from what I’m going to show them. They have great coaches,” Sanderson said. “I just got back from the World Championships a week ago and some of the notes I took are just reinforcing the basics — positioning and attitude — and you want to win matches. You have to approach it with enthusiasm be it at the highest level or the lowest level. Making sure these kids have a good time and maybe learn something that’d be a nice bonus.

“It’s really (having) amazing coaches that make this all possible, high school coaches, youth coaches, junior high coaches. Without them, obviously there’d be nothing, the sport would dwindle. So a lot of credit to them, to coach Bonomo and all the area coaches.”

It wasn’t just the draw of being able to work with youngsters and help grow the sport that attracted the four-time undefeated national champion Sanderson to make a visit to Luzerne County.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Rapha House, an organization with the mission to end the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children and allowing aftercare for survivors.

“When I saw that it was set up to help kids that have been treated unbelievably bad, and what goes on in the world, I said, ‘Rocky let’s go.’ So that’s why I’m here,” Sanderson said.

A week ago, Taylor won the 86kg title at the World Championship Tournament becoming the first wrestler from Penn State to ever win such a significant title. Sanderson had an up-close look at Taylor’s historic performance.

“When you think of Penn State wrestling, he’s one of those faces that should pop in your head right now. We’re just incredibly happy for him,” Sanderson added. “He’s put a lot of time in and been out of college for a few years. It took him a few years to get this opportunity, and he took advantage of it. Now. He’s just gotta keep rolling.”

Rocky and his twin brother, Ricky, also helped out with the clinic.

The Bonomos both won an individual and team state title with Lake-Lehman before embarking on successful careers.

Rocky Bonomo and Sanderson met when when Rocky Bonomo was coaching at Lock Haven and Sanderson was competing at Iowa State. Sanderson, who later coached at Iowa State, traveled to Lock Haven with his staff for clinics and camps with Bonomo.

“I don’t know why he likes me, but we’re buddies,” said Rocky Bonomo, whose son Josh wrestles for Lake-Lehman. “He’s the biggest name in the sport as a coach, as a former student-athlete.

“So for this area to have Cael Sanderson in the gym is something I think many of them will never forget. So it is an awesome opportunity for everyone here.”

The official start of practice for PIAA wrestling is Nov. 16 with the opening weekend being Dec. 7.

Penn State begins the season ranked No. 1 in the country with its first dual on Nov. 11 against Kent State at Rec Hall. A few highlights on the Nittany Lions’ schedule is Feb. 1 when they host Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center and travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Feb. 8.

