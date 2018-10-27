Dallas freshman Logan Paczewski only freshman in state 3A golf

Dallas freshman Logan Paczewski shot an 81 Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York to lead the five Wyoming Valley Conference entrants at the midway point of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Golf Championships.

The 10-over-par round leads Paczewski, the only freshman to make the Class 3A boys field, in a tie for 23rd out of 36 players. He is five shots behind 10th place, the position needed to earn a state medal.

Lake-Lehman’s Bobby Lugiano shot an 86 and is tied for 28th out of 36 Class 2A boys players.

The tournament concludes with another 18-hole round Tuesday. Lugiano starts at 8:55 on the 10th tee. Paczewski’s round begins at 9 a.m. on the first tee.

