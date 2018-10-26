Parente, Minichello pace Wyoming Area’s district semifinal win over Lehman

Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Wyoming Area’s Toni Minichello drives the ball down the field during Thursday’s District 2 semifinal against Lake-Lehman at the Atlas Complex in West Pittston. - Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Wyoming Area goalkeeper Ellie Glatz runs for a save against Lake-Lehman’s Katie Roberts during Thursday’s District 2 semifinal at the Atlas Complex in West Pittston. - Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Wyoming Area’s Kari Melberger drives the ball down the field during Thursday’s District 2 semifinal against Lake-Lehman at the Atlas Complex in West Pittston. -

WEST PITTSTON — That ringing shot Lauren Parente pasted into the back of the cage did a lot more than break a jinx.

It signaled the end of Wyoming Area’s endless history of district despair.

Parente and Toni Minichello scored in the first half, Kayla Kiwak added an insurance goal in the second and Wyoming Area advanced to the school’s first-ever District 2 field hockey title game by dominating Lake-Lehman, 3-0, in a district semifinal Thursday at the Atlas Complex.

“It feels amazing,” Parente said. “Our team has worked so hard for this.”

And waited so long.

The Warriors were on the brink of the title game a couple times, but were eliminated in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals by Crestwood in 2012 and 2015 and by Wyoming Seminary in 2013 — all before the District 2 playoffs expanded to three classifications.

When that happened in 2016, Wyoming Area was eliminated by Lake-Lehman in the opening district round (quarterfinals) in each of the past two seasons.

“We’ve been waiting for this the whole year,” Parente said. “Everyone was talking about this game.”

Thanks to Parente and Minichello, who assisted each other on the game’s first two goals, the Warriors weren’t about to be denied of a district title shot again.

They’ll face Wyoming Seminary in the district championship game Tuesday, likely at Crestwood High School.

Along with it will come the first PIAA appearance by a field hockey team in Wyoming Area’s history, as the top two Class A teams from District 2 advance to states.

“I think it’s a testament to how hard they truly worked all season,” Wyoming Area’s second-year coach Erin McGinley said. “These kids wanted this win.

“They felt the tide for this year.”

On Thursday, they rolled with it.

After the Warriors played Lehman to a scoreless overtime tie early this season — that’s 75 minutes without either team scoring — Parente pounded a shot into the cage off Minichello’s feed with 15:56 to play in the first half.

“We go over those drills 100,000 times in practice,” Minichello, a freshman, said. “When we score our first goal, we know, ‘This is our game.’”

That broke the ice against Lehman goalie Amy Supey, who finished with a whopping 18 saves, and ended the deadlock between the two gteams at 89:04 over the two games.

“The goalie for Lehman’s very good,” Parente said. “You just have to step in front of her to get the ball, and go around her to score.”

Suddenly, the dam broke.

On a penalty corner with 6:03 left before halftime, Parente feathered a pass to Minichello, who popped home a goal that gave the Warriors breathing room with a 2-0 lead.

Kruk polished off the victory with a goal with 21:21 to play, and that was plenty for goalie Ellie Glatz and a Warriors defense that locked up Lehman for 135 minutes without a goal this season. That stingy play prevented the Black Knights from reaching a District 2 final and the PIAA playoffs for the first time in five years.

“Wyoming Area’s a wonderful team,” Lake-Lehman coach Jean Lipski said. “They played hard. They’re a great grass team. Their deflections and tips and passing was beautiful. They play good defense, they get low. Their sticks are low, they’re tough, strong girls. They get balls out of the circle well.”

And at long last, the Warriors are out of the district semifinals and into the championship game.

“I think it’s amazing,” Minichello said. “I knew this was a big day for us. Our school has never beaten Lehman where we are right now.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team to do it with.”

Wyoming Area 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`2`1 — 3

First half — 1. WA, Lauren Parente (Toni Minichello), 15:56; 2. WA, Minichello (Parente), 6:03. Second half — 3. WA, Kayla Kruk, 21:21.

Shots — LL 4; WA 21. Saves — LL 18 (Amy Supey); WA 4 (Ellie Glatz). Penalty corners — LL 5; WA 4.

Wyoming Area tops Lehman, advances to first-ever district title game

By Paul Sokoloski psokoloski@timesleader.com

Reach Paul Sokoloski at 570-991-6392 or on Twitter @TLPaulSokoloski

