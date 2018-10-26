District 2 girls soccer: Dallas uses stong second half to down Coughlin

DALLAS TWP. — Of course, the book on the Dallas-Coughlin rivalry would close with a playoff thriller.

The defending champion Mountaineers wrote the epilogue to arguably the most storied Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer rivalry. Dallas pulled away from a tied match in the second half with three late goals for a 5-2 victory Tuesday in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Dallas advances to the district semifinals on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will face the winner between Friday’s first round game between No. 1 Crestwood and No. 9 Wyoming Valley West.

“Halfway through the second half, we just went lights-out,” Dallas head coach Nikki Pekarski said.

With a one goal lead, Ali Francis scored a hat trick by finding the back of the net three times in a five-minute span to pull away from the Crusaders. Coughlin added a garbage time goal with less than two minutes remaining.

But it was junior midfielder Emma Sweitzer that stole the show with a goal and an assist, providing the magic that the Mountaineers needed to get past a pesky Coughlin team that came into the playoffs on a six-game winning streak.

Sweitzer created a scoring opportunity all by herself in the 15th minute. She retrieved the ball from 50 yards out in the midfield. Sweitzer made a move towards the center of the field, passing through five defending Crusaders before rifling a 25-yard shot for the first goal of the game.

“She’s been doing that since her freshman year,” Pekarski said, of Sweitzer. “I told her when she does that she’s unstoppable.”

After going toe-to-toe with the Mountaineers, fifth-seeded Coughlin opened the second half with a goal in the 42nd minute. On a give-and-go chance, Esa Mendola stretched out to corral the ball from the left side. Her shot was stopped by Dallas goalkeeper Sarah Krokos, and the Crusaders’ Allyse Filowich rushed the net to head the ball past the goal line for the equalizer.

The 1-1 standoff was short-lived due to a superb Sweitzer assist in the 53rd minute.

Sweitzer delivered a beautiful cross pass right to teammate Olivia Maniskas’ foot on the far side of the field. Maniskas finished with a one-timer for the go-ahead goal.

“Alli and I have been playing together for years, and we know our positioning,” Sweitzer said. “I took it out wide, crossed it, Liv was there to finish it.

“It was just perfect. That’s how it works.”

Francis celebrated Halloween one week early by creating nightmares for the Coughlin defense in the final minute of the game. In the 70th minute, Francis had a wide-open chance at the 15 stopped by Coughlin keeper Courtney Wartella at the knees from close range.

Less than two minutes later, Francis kicked off her scoring barrage. Defender Megan MacNeely booted a ball 40 yards upfield to a sprinting Francis to shelve into the right corner of goal. In the 75th, Francis stole a ball and used a nifty crossover move to set up Dallas’ fourth score. She capped off her hat trick by weaving around a pair of defenders and sending her shot into the upper left 90.

Mendola added a goal in the 79th by knocking down a defender and finding the near side of the net.

Dallas will await either of the two teams that spoiled its WVC title hopes. The Mountaineers tied Wyoming Valley West in a scoreless draw on Oct. 6. Dallas lost 3-1 to Crestwood Saturday in the de facto conference championship game.

“We’re ready to play that game,” Pekarski said. “That loss is so fresh on our memory that we’re going into that game. Yeah, there’s formation stuff but, mentally, we’re ready.”

Both Krokos and Wartella finished with six stops. Dallas out-shot Coughlin 11-7, and the Crusaders held a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Wallenpaupack 2, Berwick 1

The Bulldogs fell in round one of the District II AAA playoffs to Wallenpaupack.

Kayla Fernandez scored the lone goal for Berwick late in the second half on a penalty kick. Wallenpaupack advances to play second seeded Scranton Prep.

Holy Redeemer 3, Dunmore 2

The Royals beat Dunmore to advance in the District II AA playoffs.

Annie Bagnall scored twice for Holy Redeemer. The Royals will face the second seeded Wyoming Area in round two on Oct. 30.

Wyoming Area 5, Wyoming Seminary 0

The Warriors defeated Wyoming Seminary in round one of the District II AA playoffs.

Aleah Kranson and Tierney Porfirio led the way for Wyoming Area. Kranson had two goals and an assist while Porfirio had two goals. Christina Kosco also scored for the Warriors.

Wyoming Area will play the three seed, Holy Redeemer, on Oct. 30.

Lake-Lehman 12, Meyers 0

The Black Knights rolled past Meyers in the District II AA playoffs.

Abby Paczewski had a goal and four assists for Lake-Lehman. Emily Smith also had for goals for the Black Knights.

Lake-Lehman will host Western Wayne on Oct. 30.

Dallas 5 Coughlin 2

Coughlin`0`2`—`2

Dallas`1`4`—`5

First half — 1. DAL, Emma Sweitzer, 15th minute. Second half — 2. COU, Allyse Filowich (Esa Mendola), 42nd; 3. DAL, Olivia Maniskas (Sweitzer), 53rd; 4. DAL, Ali Francis (Megan MacNeely), 72nd; 5. DAL, Francis, 75th; 6. DAL Francis, 77th; 7. COU Mendola, 79th.

Shots — COU 7, DAL 11. Saves — COU 6 (Courtney Wartella); DAL 6 (Sarah Krokos). Corner kicks — COU 5, DAL 3.

Wallenpaupack 2, Berwick 1

Berwick`0`1 — 1

Wallenpaupack`2`0 — 2

First half — 1. WAL Mackenzie Turner, 35:00; 2. WAL, Rachael Tirjan (Liz Desmet), 22:34. Second half — 3. BER, Kayla Fernandez, 5:04.

Shots — BER 10; WAL 9. Saves — BER 7 (Jadyn Michael); WAL 9 (Makenna Peet). Corner kicks — BER 3; WAL 0.

Holy Redeemer 3, Dunmore 2

Dunmore`1`1 — 2

Holy Redeemer`2`1 — 3

First half — 1. HR, Carly Cavanaugh, 25:14; 2. DUN, Coar, 16:59; 3. HR, Annie Bagnall, 0:35. Second half — 4. HR, Bagnall, 37:28; 5. DUN, Coar, 22:41.

Shots — DUN 2; HR 19. Saves — DUN 16 (Leo); HR 1 (Lombardi). Corner kicks — DUN 6; HR 10.

Wyoming Area 5, Wyoming Seminary 0

Wyoming Seminary`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`3`2 — 5

First half — 1. WA, Tierney Porfirio (Aleah Kranson), 17:44; 2. WA, Kranson (Caitlin McDonough), 3:40; 3. WA, Christina Kosco, 2:09. Second half — 4. WA, Porfirio (Kranson), 6:52; 5. WA, Kranson (Abby Yatsko), 2:19.

Shots — WS 6; WA 26. Saves — WS 4 (Julia Iskra); WA 4 (Lauren Kelly). Corner kicks — WS 2; WA 7.

Lake-Lehman 12, Meyers 0

Meyers`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`10`2 — 12

First half — 1. LL, Emily Smith (Abby Paczewski), 37:36; 2. LL, Madison Brdaric (Paczewski), 35:43; 3. LL, Abby Paczewski (Brdaric), 34:39; 4. LL, Smith (Paczewski), 18:24; 5. LL, Smith (Paczewski), 17:32; 6. LL, Smith (Chase Purdy), 15:17; 7. LL, Aryan Blazick (Sarah Salus), 9:49; 8. LL, Rachel Shook (Brdaric), 5:33; 9. LL, Brdaric (Lilian Raczkowski), 4:22; 10. LL, Brdaric (Blazick), 2:36. Second half — 11. LL, Smith (Salus), 26:37; 12. LL, Brdaric (Blazick), 2:36.

Shots — MEY 1; LL 22. Saves — MEY 10 (Emma Barker); LL 1 (Emma Stroud/Stephanie Ayers). Corner kicks — MEY 1; LL 6.

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader

Reach Times Leader Sports at 570-991-6398 or on Twitter @TLSports

