Dallas teams out of District 2 doubles tennis tournament

Sarah Stallard and Morgan Landau won their first match and took a seeded opponent to three sets before being eliminated Monday from the District 2 Class 2A girls tennis doubles tournament.

Stallard-Landau defeated Katherine Pinto-Dominique Kline from MMI Prep, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0. Seventh-seeded Julia Horchos-Madison Tratthen from Scranton Prep eliminated Stallard-Landau, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Kelly Varcoe-Allison Miszler from Honesdale defeated Rylie Bay-Caroline Stallard from Dallas, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Both Tunkhannock teams, Jillian Landon-Morgan Keiser and Jordana Bach-Naeomie Strohl, were each eliminated with straight-set losses in their first match.

