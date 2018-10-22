HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Crestwood beats Dallas, keeps girls soccer title hopes alive

Crestwood delayed the Dallas title celebration and kept its own Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls soccer championship hopes alive with a 3-1, home-field victory Saturday.

The loss was the first in divisional play for Dallas. The Mountaineers are 13-1-1 in the division and 13-2-2 overall and will need to beat Nanticoke (2-13, 3-14) Monday to win the division.

Crestwood (12-1-2, 14-1-2) does get other benefits from the win. The Comets are in position to be the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A tournament over Dallas and other contenders.

Melissa Herrera scored twice and Bella Termini assisted all three Crestwood goals.

Alison Francis scored to bring Dallas within 2-1 with 26:03 left.

In other Saturday events:

BOYS SOCCER

Crestwood 3

Tunkhannock 0

Crestwood, which had already clinched the division title, did all the scoring in the first half.

Tunkhannock finished fourth in the nine-team division.

Final standings: Crestwood 15-1, Dallas 13-2-1, Wyoming Valley West 13-2-1, Tunkhannock 8-7-1, Hazleton Area 7-8-1, Coughlin 5-8-3, Berwick 2-12-2, Pittston Area 2-13-1, Nanticoke 2-14.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3

Towanda 0

Tunkhannock swept the non-league match, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20.

