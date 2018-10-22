HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bulzoni, Paczewski lead Lake-Lehman rout

Mike Bulzoni and Max Paczewski led Lake-Lehman to a rout in its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys soccer finale Friday.

The Black Knights scored a dozen first-half goals with Bulzoni and Paczewski providing half of them.

Bulzoni had three goals and three assists while Paczewski had three goals and two assists in the 12-1 rout of GAR.

Lake-Lehman led 12-0 at halftime.

The Black Knights finished third in a tight Division 2 race.

The final standings were: Wyoming Seminary 11-1-2, Meyers 10-1-3, Lake-Lehman 10-2-2, Wyoming Area 8-4-2, Holy Redeemer 6-7-1, GAR 3-11, Hanover Area 2-12, MMI Prep 1-13.

In other Friday action:

BOYS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 4

Tunkhannock 0

Wyoming Valley West limited the Tigers to two shots on goal in the WVC Division 1 victory.

FIELD HOCKEY

Northwest 4

Tunkhannock 0

WVC Division 2 leader Northwest pulled away with three second-half goals.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Lake-Lehman-School-District-2.jpg