HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bulzoni, Paczewski lead Lake-Lehman rout

Mike Bulzoni and Max Paczewski led Lake-Lehman to a rout in its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys soccer finale Friday.
The Black Knights scored a dozen first-half goals with Bulzoni and Paczewski providing half of them.
Bulzoni had three goals and three assists while Paczewski had three goals and two assists in the 12-1 rout of GAR.
Lake-Lehman led 12-0 at halftime.
The Black Knights finished third in a tight Division 2 race.
The final standings were: Wyoming Seminary 11-1-2, Meyers 10-1-3, Lake-Lehman 10-2-2, Wyoming Area 8-4-2, Holy Redeemer 6-7-1, GAR 3-11, Hanover Area 2-12, MMI Prep 1-13.
In other Friday action:
BOYS SOCCER
Wyoming Valley West 4
Tunkhannock 0
Wyoming Valley West limited the Tigers to two shots on goal in the WVC Division 1 victory.
FIELD HOCKEY
Northwest 4
Tunkhannock 0
WVC Division 2 leader Northwest pulled away with three second-half goals.