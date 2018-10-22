HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Mountaineers, Black Knights, Tigers win boys soccer games

Zach Holthaus scored two goals and Kyle Greenwood made nine saves Thursday to lead Dallas to a 3-0 win over Hazleton Area in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys soccer.

Beaudyn Lewis scored the other goal and also had an assist.

The win allowed Dallas to secure a tie for second-place in the final division standings at 13-2-1.

In other Thursday action:

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 8

Nanticoke 0

Eddie Melan, who had two assists, and Alex Paduck each scored three times in Tunkhannock’s WVC Division 1 victory.

Lake-Lehman 2

Coughlin 1

Nate Salus scored twice, including the overtime game-winning goal, to lead Lake-Lehman to the non-league victory.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3

Berwick 0

Jess Salus had 11 kills and 17 digs in Lake-Lehman’s 25-21, 25-15-, 25-20 WVC sweep.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Soccer-ball.jpg