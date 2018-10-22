HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Mountaineers, Black Knights, Tigers win boys soccer games

Zach Holthaus scored two goals and Kyle Greenwood made nine saves Thursday to lead Dallas to a 3-0 win over Hazleton Area in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys soccer.
Beaudyn Lewis scored the other goal and also had an assist.
The win allowed Dallas to secure a tie for second-place in the final division standings at 13-2-1.
In other Thursday action:
BOYS SOCCER
Tunkhannock 8
Nanticoke 0
Eddie Melan, who had two assists, and Alex Paduck each scored three times in Tunkhannock’s WVC Division 1 victory.
Lake-Lehman 2
Coughlin 1
Nate Salus scored twice, including the overtime game-winning goal, to lead Lake-Lehman to the non-league victory.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lake-Lehman 3
Berwick 0
Jess Salus had 11 kills and 17 digs in Lake-Lehman’s 25-21, 25-15-, 25-20 WVC sweep.