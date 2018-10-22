HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Dallas girls win in field hockey, volleyball

Hannah Yanovich scored two goals and assisted one Wednesday when Dallas shut out Honesdale, 4-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey game.

Yanovich scored a pair of unassisted goals in the second half. She assisted Hanna Oldt’s goal before Grace Young scored to put Dallas ahead 2-0 at halftime.

In other Wednesday action:

FIELD HOCKEY

Coughlin 2

Lake-Lehman 1

Coughlin’s Briannah Lee made 17 saves and held Lake-Lehman scoreless until Nicole Leo connected with 55 seconds left in the WVC Division 1 game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Dallas 3

Berwick 0

Gianna Musto had 16 kills, nine service points and six digs to lead Dallas to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-5 sweep in a WVC match.

Sam Michael added eight points, five kills, five digs and four aces.

Emma Berger had 32 assists and Olivia Habib 11 kills in the win.

Lake-Lehman 3

Coughlin 0

Lake-Lehman went on the road and posted a 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 WVC sweep.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunkhannock 5

Berwick 0

Alex Paduck scored twice and Eddie Melan added a goal and two assists to lead Tunkhannock to the WVC Division 1 win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Berwick 9

Tunkhannock 0

Berwick turned a scoreless WVC Division 1 game at halftime into a rout.

