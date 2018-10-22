HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Dallas girls win in field hockey, volleyball

Hannah Yanovich scored two goals and assisted one Wednesday when Dallas shut out Honesdale, 4-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey game.
Yanovich scored a pair of unassisted goals in the second half. She assisted Hanna Oldt’s goal before Grace Young scored to put Dallas ahead 2-0 at halftime.
In other Wednesday action:
FIELD HOCKEY
Coughlin 2
Lake-Lehman 1
Coughlin’s Briannah Lee made 17 saves and held Lake-Lehman scoreless until Nicole Leo connected with 55 seconds left in the WVC Division 1 game.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Dallas 3
Berwick 0
Gianna Musto had 16 kills, nine service points and six digs to lead Dallas to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-5 sweep in a WVC match.
Sam Michael added eight points, five kills, five digs and four aces.
Emma Berger had 32 assists and Olivia Habib 11 kills in the win.
Lake-Lehman 3
Coughlin 0
Lake-Lehman went on the road and posted a 25-15, 25-19, 25-11 WVC sweep.
BOYS SOCCER
Tunkhannock 5
Berwick 0
Alex Paduck scored twice and Eddie Melan added a goal and two assists to lead Tunkhannock to the WVC Division 1 win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Berwick 9
Tunkhannock 0
Berwick turned a scoreless WVC Division 1 game at halftime into a rout.