Mitchell Rome, junior high girls team win titles for Dallas

Submitted photo The Dallas junior high girls cross country team celebrates its title in the Ed Narkiewicz WVC Coaches Meet Wednesday at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds. Sarah Gauntlett is kneeling in front. From left, Mikayla Miller, Mary Dahdal, Madeline Youngblood, Kira Porminke, Gabby Rogaski, Trinity Basara, Julianna Sobocinski, Olivia Thomas and Ella Fleschut. Caitlin Curran and Madisyn Musselman are in the back. -

MESHOPPEN – The entire Wyoming Valley Conference gathered Wednesday at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds to complete its cross country regular season and begin the postseason with the annual Ed Narkiewicz Coaches Meet.

On a day that featured a variety of competition, Dallas returned home with the varsity boys individual title for Mitchell Rome and a junior high girls team championship.

A recap of the day’s events:

VARSITY BOYS CONFERENCE MEET

On the final day of the 2017 season, Rome rose to the level of top runner from the entire WVC for the first time while earning a medal at the state meet in Hershey.

Rome got there a little sooner – and a lot more decisively – in his senior year.

Running away from the pack over the second half of the race, he completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:30, 42 seconds faster than any other runner out of 190 in the race.

“I feel like I’m really peaking right now,” Rome said. “In my workouts and everything, I’ve been running really fast. Today, I ran 16:30 and I wasn’t really tired and this was a real muddy course today.”

Rome was 22 seconds faster than the same race a year ago. Bryce Zapusek, who led Holy Redeemer to the team title by finishing second, provided the push for the first half of the race, but then Rome broke away and kept going strong.

“At one mile, I was right where I expected to be, right with Bryce with him pushing me,” Rome said. “I was happy with him pushing me. That definitely made me run faster.”

Back Mountain resident Lukas Volpetti was third overall and second on regular-season and meet champion Holy Redeemer.

Dallas and Lake-Lehman, which was led by 11th-place finisher Chandler Longstreth, placed third and fourth in the team standings.

Holy Redeemer beat out Hazleton Area, 29-63. Dallas had a 143-155 advantage over Lake-Lehman.

Tunkhannock was 11th out of 18 teams with 260.

Will McCarroll from Lake-Lehman also earned a medal with his 16th-place finish.

The day, however, belonged to Rome.

“With the conditions and running alone, I’m really happy with how I did,” Rome said.

Teammate Brendan Fleschut just missed a medal, finishing 26th.

VARSITY BOYS WVC SCHEDULE

Dallas defeated both Lake-Lehman, 26-29, and Tunkhannock, 20-39, along with a 23-36 win over Wyoming Valley West to complete its regular-season schedule with a 16-2 record.

The cluster meet that Dallas was scheduled to host a week earlier was rained out and those meets were among the 39 duals determined through head-to-head scoring from conference meet results to complete the regular-season schedule.

Dallas finished third in the standings behind Holy Redeemer and Hazleton Area. Holy Redeemer beat Hazleton Area, 20-40, in a meet between teams that went into the day with unbeaten records.

Lake-Lehman finished tied for fourth at 14-4 after suffering three of its losses at the final meet.

The Black Knights also fell to Hazleton Area (20-41) and Wyoming Area (26-30) while beating Crestwood (21-38), Wyoming Seminary (18-45) and MMI Prep (15-50).

Tunkhannock was 2-4 on the day to finish 8-10.

The Tigers beat Wyoming Seminary, 22-37, and MMI Prep, 15-50. Their other losses were to Crestwood (26-29), Wyoming Area (20-38) and Hazleton Area (18-45).

VARSITY GIRLS CONFERENCE MEET

Lake-Lehman’s Abby Paczewski finished in 20:24 to place second in the 110-runner field, behind only Crestwood freshman Molly DeMarzo.

Dallas had the next two finishers, Megan Borton and Kaitlyn Hodakowski, but lost out on a tiebreaker for second place out of the 11 full teams in the meet.

Holy Redeemer, which also secured the regular-season title during the day, won with 44 points.

Hazleton Area and Dallas each had 66 points for their five-runner team score, but the Cougars won on the tiebreaker for having a higher-finishing sixth runner.

Lake-Lehman was fourth with 83 points.

Tunkhannock finished seventh with 178.

Madison Brdaric from Lake-Lehman was 12th, Makenzie Kapitula and Grace Jarden from Dallas were 18th and 19th and Lizzy Blaski and Morgan Patla from Lake-Lehman were 23rd and 24th to also earn medals.

Madelyn Franko was 26th to lead Tunkhannock.

VARSITY GIRLS WVC SCHEDULE

Borton and Hodakowski led Dallas to a 25-30 victory over Lake-Lehman as part of a 3-0 day that allowed the Mountaineers to finish second in the conference at 17-1.

Using the placing from the conference meet, Dallas also defeated Tunkhannock, 16-40, and Wyoming Valley West, 16-44.

Lake-Lehman, which entered the day with just two losses, also fell to third-place Hazleton Area, 23-32.

The Black Knights defeated Crestwood, 20-40, and picked up forfeits from MMI Prep, Wyoming Area and Wyoming Seminary while finishing 14-4 to place fifth in the 19-team league.

Tunkhannock was 4-2 on the day, with a 27-29 win over Crestwood, a 15-47 loss to Hazleton Area and the same three forfeit wins as Lake-Lehman. The Tigers finished 11-7 in the WVC.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS MEET

Lake-Lehman’s Nick Hockenbury and Stephen Kapsick finished second and fourth out of 140 runners.

Hockenbury covered the 1.8-mile course in 12:10.2 to finish second to Hazleton Area’s Dustin Polchin.

Dallas took fourth in the team standings with 109 points. Berwick won with 68, followed by Holy Redeemer with 89 and Crestwood with 96.

Lake-Lehman was ninth out of 14 teams at 212 and Tunkhannock was 10th at 252.

The top 35 runners in each junior high race earned medals.

Other medalists included: 10th, Peter Federici, Dallas; 18th, Aiden Cotter, Dallas; 23rd, William Filali, Dallas; 25th, Ryan Borton, Dallas; 35th, Cole Stauffer, Tunkhannock.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS MEET

Dallas edged Hazleton Area on a sixth-runner tiebreaker to win the team championship.

Both teams had five-runner scores of 50, but Dallas had the better depth and the higher-finishing sixth runner.

Dallas won the title with four seventh-graders in the top six finishers. Junior high teams are made up primarily of seventh- and eighth-graders although freshmen are also eligible as long as they have not run with their high school teams during the season.

The Holy Redeemer combination of Lexie Marcinkowski and Lia Keefe finished 1-2.

They were followed by Kira Pomrinke from Dallas and Hannah Sayre from Lake-Lehman in third and fourth.

The Dallas team title was the result of an effort that saw eight Mountaineers among the 35 runners to receive medals.

Pomrinke was followed by Olivia Thomas in seventh, Dallas Basara in ninth, Julianna Sobocinski in 14th and Ella Fleschut in 19th to complete the five-runner score.

Madeline Youngblood’s 25th-place finish provided the decisive tiebreaker.

Caitlin Curran completed the seven-runner lineup that can displace runners from other teams in the scoring.

Sarah Gauntlett did not figure in the scoring, but also medaled by placing 34th.

Holly Egbert in eighth place also earned a medal for Lake-Lehman while Ally Vitanovec came within one place and two seconds of grabbing the final medal.

Ariana Cokely led Tunkhannock, earning a medal in 32nd. Teammate Samantha Roerig was 37th.

Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock were also involved in tiebreakers. Lake-Lehman was fifth with 132 points after losing out to Hazleton Area for fourth. Tunkhannock won its tiebreaker over Pittston Area at 176 points for seventh place.

UP NEXT

The District 2 championships for varsity teams will be held Wednesday at Lakeland High School.

Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock all compete in Class 2A, which has the girls race scheduled for 12:40 p.m. and the boys for 1:20 p.m.

The top two teams and the 10 best individuals from other teams will qualify for the state meet. The top 20 in each Class 2A race will receive medals.

