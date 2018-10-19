Tennis singles tourney concludes for Back Mountain players

Both Dallas entries and one of Tunkhannock’s players won their first match before losing in the second Tuesday in the District 2 Class 2A girls tennis singles tournament at Kirby Park.

Sarah Stallard from Dallas beat Berwick’s Keightlynn Kishbaugh, 6-3, 6-1, in the first round before losing to sixth-seeded Carly Habeeb from Scranton Prep, 6-2, 6-2.

Teammate Morgan Landau rallied past Valley View’s Gianna Shell in the preliminary round, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Landau then lost to top-seeded Brianna Pizzano from Wyoming Area, 6-0, 6-1. Pizzano, the two-time defending champion, eventually lost in the finals.

Tunkhannock’s Jillian Landon defeated GAR’s Melanie Garcia, 6-3, 6-1, then took a set from fourth-seeded Nicole Joanlanne from Wyoming Seminary.

Joanlanne, a Back Mountain resident, reached the semifinals before being eliminated. She beat Landon, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Lauren Palmiter from Holy Cross defeated Meghan Keiser from Tunkhannock, 6-1, 6-0, in another first-round match.

In other Tuesday action:

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 1

Coughlin 0

Kyle Greenwood made 12 saves and Zach Holthaus scored late in the game to lift Dallas to the WVC Division 1 victory.

Lake-Lehman 6

MMI Prep 1

Mike Bulzoni scored two goals and assisted one for Lake-Lehman in the WVC Division 2 victory.

Tunkhannock 3, Hazleton Area 2

Eddie Melan scored twice in the WVC Division 1 win.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3

Hanover Area 0

Jena Simmons had six kills, five aces and five digs for Tunkhannock in the 25-10, 25-21, 25-15 victory over Hanover Area.

Molly Goodwin added five kills, five digs and four aces.

FIELD HOCKEY

Meyers 2

Tunkhannock 1

Meyers won the WVC Division 2 game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 11

Tunkhannock 0

Kennadi Josefowicz scored five goals for Valley West in the WVC Division 1 game.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Tennis-racket-2.jpg