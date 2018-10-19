Williams-to-Williams passing combo keeps Cougars rolling

Brady Williams set a school record for passing yards in a season and found Isaiah Williams for the game-winning touchdown Saturday when Misericordia University extended its school record football winning streak by rallying to beat host Lebanon Valley, 25-21.

The Cougars had five wins in their six-year history before going on a five-game winning streak that has them in first place in the Middle Atlantic Conference with a 4-0 conference record.

Brady Williams threw for 295 yards in the win, giving him 1,486 on the season to surpass the previous school record of 1,445 set by Jeff Puckett in 2015. Isaiah Williams had 10 catches for 182 yards. They connected on the game-winner from 25 yards out with 1:16 left to complete a drive that included a pair of third-down conversions.

Isiah Solomon also caught a touchdown pass from Brady Williams, who ran for the other Misericordia touchdown.

Matt Dinnocenti kicked a 31-yard field goal.

Lebanon Valley carried a 21-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Williams-to-Williams connection clicked for 44 yards on the first play of the quarter to start the comeback. They connected again on the two-point conversion after Solomon’s touchdown, bringing Misericordia within 21-18 with 14:06 left.

Garrett Murray’s interception at the 5 with 15 seconds left secured the win.

Murray and Nick Yeager combined to lead the defense.

Yeager had 10 tackles and forced a fumble. Murray added seven tackles.

The Cougars are home Saturday at 1 p.m. against FDU-Florham, which is 2-2 in the MAC and 4-2 overall.

