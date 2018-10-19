John Betzko, Zach Holthaus lead Dallas to boys soccer win

John Betzko and Zach Holthaus scored two goals each to lead Dallas to a 7-3 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys soccer victory over Nanticoke Monday.
Betzko scored both of his goals in the first half when the Mountaineers took a 5-2 lead.
In other Monday action:
FIELD HOCKEY
Wyoming Seminary 3
Lake-Lehman 1
Wyoming Seminary clinched the WVC Division 1 title with Monday’s Senior Night victory.
Katie Roberts scored for Lake-Lehman.
Wyoming Valley West 1, Dallas 0
Wyoming Valley West held Dallas to one shot in Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lake-Lehman 3
MMI Prep 0
Macenzi Barker had 12 kills to lead Lake-Lehman to the 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 victory.
Sarah Salus added 10 kills and 18 service points. Casey Dale had 26 assists and Corinna Scoblick had 38 digs.