John Betzko, Zach Holthaus lead Dallas to boys soccer win

John Betzko and Zach Holthaus scored two goals each to lead Dallas to a 7-3 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys soccer victory over Nanticoke Monday.

Betzko scored both of his goals in the first half when the Mountaineers took a 5-2 lead.

In other Monday action:

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Seminary 3

Lake-Lehman 1

Wyoming Seminary clinched the WVC Division 1 title with Monday’s Senior Night victory.

Katie Roberts scored for Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Valley West 1, Dallas 0

Wyoming Valley West held Dallas to one shot in Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3

MMI Prep 0

Macenzi Barker had 12 kills to lead Lake-Lehman to the 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 victory.

Sarah Salus added 10 kills and 18 service points. Casey Dale had 26 assists and Corinna Scoblick had 38 digs.

