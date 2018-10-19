Logan Paczewski, Bobby Lugiano headed to state tournament

Freshman Logan Paczewski shot a 75 Monday at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood to become the first Dallas golfer to make the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships in 22 years and lead a group of five state tournament qualifiers from the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Bobby Lugiano from Lake-Lehman also advanced to the state tournament.

Paczewski had two birdies and finished at 3-over par to tie for 12th in Class 3A boys where he was the only freshman among the 26 qualifiers from a field of 52 golfers. He became the first Mountaineer to reach the state tournament since Justin Jumper in 1996.

Lugiano, a junior, shot 82 leaving him a tie for 13th to secure one of the final two state spots available for the 28 entries. He was the first Lake-Lehman golfer to make it since 2000 when Dustin Kapson qualified.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Golf-Clubs-1.jpg