Holy Redeemer’s strength too much for Dallas to handle

Holy Redeemer got stronger as the match went on Friday night stretching its lead in Wyoming Valley Conference girls volleyball with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-7 sweep of Dallas.

The defending champion Royals, the conference’s top program throughout the school’s history, improved to 13-0. They won every WVC match of the season by a sweep.

Skylar Osenkarski led the way as Holy Redeemer knocked Dallas out of second place and opened its lead to 1 ½ matches over the new second-place team, Nanticoke.

Osenkarski had 21 kills, six service points and four blocks.

Dallas lost its second straight after starting the season 12-0.

Korren Hicks chipped in with 34 assists, 25 points and six digs.

Gianna Musto led Dallas with five kills and seven digs. Angelena Allen also had seven digs.

Samantha Michael, who had a team-high three service points, and Shelby Carr had four kills each. Emma Berger had 12 assists.

In other Friday events:

Tunkhannock 3

Crestwood 0

Megan Straley had 10 digs to help Tunkhannock to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 victory.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman 11

GAR 0

Emily Smith scored three times and Madison Brdaric scored twice to lead Lake-Lehman to the WVC Division 2 win.

Keera Naugle had a goal and two assists.

Hanover Area 2

Tunkhannock 0

Hanover Area won the WVC Division 2 game.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 6

Tunkhannock 0

Zach Holthaus had a hat trick to lead Dallas to the WVC Division 1 romp.

Beaudyn Lewis scored a goal and had three assists.

Kyle Greenwood made three saves for the shutout.

